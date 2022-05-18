Driver arrested after multiple attempts and chase in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (Fox26) — A driver was stopped in his tracks after multiple attempts to pull him over caused a chase with Clovis Police on...kmph.com
CLOVIS, Calif. (Fox26) — A driver was stopped in his tracks after multiple attempts to pull him over caused a chase with Clovis Police on...kmph.com
KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.https://kmph.com
Comments / 0