Driver arrested after multiple attempts and chase in Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said they arrested a man early Thursday morning after he led them on a chase and crashed through someone's brick fence. Officers said they suspected the driver of a Chevy Tahoe was driving under the influence, and tried to pull him over in the area of Hwy. 168 and Shaw Ave. They said the driver refused to pull over, and led them on a chase to the area of Belmont and Winery Avenues.

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO