Former President Donald Trump made his first comments on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial, and joked that they appear to be a "lovely couple." He went on to joke that the Aquaman actress has an arm like a baseball pitcher."Has anybody been watching the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial? What a lovely couple," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social."First of all, Johnny sued her for writing an article in a tiny 'outlet', that practically nobody read, because he didn't want to get bad publicity. How did that work out? She countersued for $100 million," he...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO