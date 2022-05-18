ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham County, NC

Durham County sheriff coasts to Democratic primary win, but race not over

By Dan Kane
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGMkb_0fhZLp0400

Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead cruised to an easy win in the Democratic primary Tuesday. He will now face a former FBI field office agent who garnered enough signatures to run as an independent in the general election.

With all precincts reporting and the early vote counted, unofficial returns show Birkhead collected just over 90% of the slightly more than 42,000 votes cast. His opponent, former Durham County Sheriff’s Maj. Paul Martin, did not raise any money for his campaign.

Birkhead is seeking his second term as sheriff. He defeated incumbent Mike Andrews in 2018 in an election that focused on whether Durham’s sheriff should honor federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers to hold defendants who may not be here legally for an additional 48 hours. Birkhead said he would end the practice and did.

Birkhead is a former police chief for Duke University and for the town of Hillsborough. He unsuccessfully ran for Durham County sheriff in 2014.

Birkhead received the endorsements of all three of Durham’s major political groups: the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People, the People’s Alliance and the Friends of Durham. The People’s Alliance limited its endorsement to the primary, spokeswoman Nana Asante-Smith said, and will hold a second meeting in the fall to make an endorsement for the general election.

Martin, who had also been a captain in the Durham Police Department, was a write-in candidate for sheriff in 2018.

General election next

Birkhead faces at least one opponent in the general election: Maria Jocys , who has obtained the required 9,248 signatures from voters to qualify as an independent. Jocys, grew up in Durham and is a retired FBI special agent who ran the Raleigh field office.

Former Durham Police Chief Jose Lopez had also announced he was running as an independent, but he did not meet the signature threshold, Durham County Elections Director Derek Bowens said Tuesday.

Lopez said Tuesday evening it was impossible to collect that many signatures without paying for help, but he said he still wants to continue his campaign as a write-in candidate.

He said his family and supporters want him to keep running.

“They really want to see a change here in Durham,” he said.

The Durham Report

Calling Bull City readers! We've launched The Durham Report, a free weekly digest of some of the top stories for and about Durham published in The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. Get your newsletter delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday at 11 a.m. featuring links to stories by our local journalists. Sign up for our newsletter here . For even more Durham-focused news and conversation, join our Facebook group "The Story of my Street."

Comments / 6

Related
indyweeknc

Missing Campaign Finance Reports in Durham

This story originally published online at Carolina Public Press. Durham Mayor Pro Tem Mark-Anthony Middleton did not file any campaign finance reports required by law in the last cycle, according to documents from the Durham County Board of Elections. “I had a treasurer bail on me, and I raised no...
DURHAM, NC
wunc.org

Cawthorn and McCrory defeated, as the Primary turns General

The May Primary marked a significant end for two well known conservatives. Meanwhile, strong turnout was seen in several gerrymandered Congressional districts. And the General Assembly returns to Raleigh for its short session. Rob Schofield and Mitch Kokai review the week in state politics.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham County, NC
Elections
Durham County, NC
Government
County
Durham County, NC
City
Hillsborough, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Several incumbents lose N.C. legislative primaries

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Several state legislators won't be returning to the N.C. General Assembly next January after primary losses, while former lawmakers had mixed results in trying to get back to the House or Senate. Seven incumbents — four Republicans and two Democrats — lost in Tuesday's primaries...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Andrews
cbs17

Threat made against Durham school on social media, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County sheriff and Durham Public Schools officials say there was a threat made against a school in the district Thursday. The threat was made against Southern High School, which is known as Southern School of Energy and Sustainability, located at 800 Clayton Road, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.
DURHAM, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Local primary election results are in

The North Carolina primary election is over. Here are the unofficial results of those races according to the State Board of Elections:. This July, Mitch Colvin, the incumbent candidate, will be facing Freddie Delacruz for the mayoral seat. Colvin left the primary election with 64.5% of the vote while Delacruz left with 13.9% of the vote.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Special Agent#Durham Police#Democratic Primary#Fbi#Duke University#The Durham Committee#The People S Alliance#The Friends Of Durham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
1K+
Followers
476
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy