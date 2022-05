BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Juneteenth is right around the corner and Benton Harbor has big plans. Juneteenth, or June 19, is a day that marks the historic moment when slavery was ended after the civil war. Downtown Benton Harbor will be hosting a parade and celebration with vendors, food, music, counseling, and speakers from different parts of the community.

