Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren To Star in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1932’ & Fans Explode With Joy

By Sara Whitman
 3 days ago
The Yellowstone franchise just got even better for fans! On April 17, Paramount+ announced that Harrison Ford, 79, and Helen Mirren, 76, will be playing the leading roles in the second prequel to the popular series, 1932. At the time of this writing, there is no information available about the characters they will be bringing to life, but that didn’t stop fans from exploding with excitement over the announcement.

“This is massive news. This should be good. I’ve been watching Helen Mirren since she was in Prime Suspect,” one excited fan gushed on Twitter. “Holy crap!” another exclaimed. “How sweet is THIS. I wanna be Taylor Sheridan when I grow up.” Taylor Sheridan, 52, is the co-creator of Yellowstone. A third happy fan tweeted, “Wow that will be incredible.”

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren previously starred in 1986’s ‘The Mosquito Coast’ together (Photo: Andrea Raffin/DFree/Shutterstock)

There is also very little known about the plotline for 1932, which is a working title, besides the fact that it will take place after the plot of Yellowstone‘s first prequel, 1883. That prequel stars real-life couple Faith Hill, 54, and Tim McGraw, 55, as James and Margaret Dutton. In its press release, Paramount+ simply called 1932 “the next story” for the franchise that “will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home,” per Deadline.

The Dutton family, of course, is the family at the center of the story. They own the largest contiguous piece of land in the United States and continuously have to protect it from land developers, bordering Native Americans, and Yellowstone National Park. In April, Yellowstone star Kevin Costner, 67, revealed what attracted him to the show and what makes it so intriguing for viewers. “I saw that the dialogue had a fun, realistic approach to it. It was raw. It was dysfunctional,” he told Variety. “And it was set against the backdrop of mountains and rivers and valleys and people on horseback, which is very appealing.”

1932 is set to hit Paramount+ in December.

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

