As police investigate hate crime, shooting victim focuses on making Dallas Koreatown safer

 3 days ago
DALLAS — A suspect has been arrested for the triple shooting at Hair World Salon on Royal Lane in Koreatown, Dallas. Jeremy T. Smith is facing three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He shot and injured three Korean women on Wednesday. As Dallas Police Department...

