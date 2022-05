The Boston Celtics have been dealing with positive COVID-19 test results among their traveling party over the last week, according to a report by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst,. Those tests may be tied to veteran big man Al Horford’s entering the NBA’s health and safety protocol. As Windhorst noted on a recent episode of “Get Up!,” it will be Horford’s third such stint this year, but it does not necessarily mean he has tested positive given close contact with any of the unnamed members of the traveling party might also trigger his entry.

