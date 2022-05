Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – You might see a familiar face on Jeopardy today! Tuesday afternoon, Jason Smith of Onalaska will be a contestant on America’s favorite quiz show. Smith says ever since high school his friends and family would tell him he should try out to be on Jeopardy! because he knew so many random facts about a variety of subjects. He was in his high school quiz bowl and has since been a regular at bar trivia nights.

ONALASKA, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO