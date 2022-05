There have been many great players over the NBA's 75-year history. From Wilt Chamberlain to Stephen Curry, the league has rarely been without a top-tier, generational talent. In a recent chat with other prominent voices in the basketball world, Charles Barkley spoke about some of the legends that have impacted him the most and revealed his "Mount Rushmore" of greats:

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO