Click here to read the full article. Before releasing his debut studio album Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow went viral by shooting his shot with a song called “Dua Lipa,” of course, referencing the pop star and Grammy winner. “I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her,” Harlow explained during an interview with The Breakfast Club. “‘Cause I didn’t want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything. “If she had said, ‘Yo, I hate it. I don’t want it to come out,’ it wouldn’t have come out,”...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO