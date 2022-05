A Lowell postal worker is accused of trying to bribe and sell cocaine to a postal supervisor as part of a cocaine distribution scheme. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, John Noviello of Nashua, New Hampshire, was working as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in February when he approached a supervisor looking for help to divert packages suspected of containing cocaine. Prosecutors allege that Noviello offered to pay that supervisor $1,750 per kilogram of cocaine.

LOWELL, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO