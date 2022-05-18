Kelly Clarkson Performs the Ultimate ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ for ‘Kellyoke’

Click here to read the full article.

Kelly Clarkson put her own spin on a dance track, proving she really can sing any genre.

For her popular “ Kellyoke ” segment on Tuesday (May 17), the singer performed David Guetta, Galantis and Little Mix’s 2021 collaboration, “Heartbreak Anthem,” on her eponymous talk show.

“This ain’t a heartbreak anthem / I don’t care what happened / But I ain’t got no time to dwell on it,” Clarkson, dressed in a floral maxi dress complete with a smokey eye makeup look, belted in the sleek pop chorus.

The song, which was recorded before the coronavirus pandemic, before ultimately getting released over a year later, peaked at No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart dated July 10, 2021 and spent 26 weeks total on the chart.

Other recent “Kellyoke” picks by the American Idol champ-turned-The Voice coach include Stevie Nicks’ classic “Edge of Seventeen,” Kool & the Gang’s “Get Down On It,” A Flock of Seagulls’ “I Ran (So Far Away)” and her very own “All I Ever Wanted,” which served as the title track to her 2009 album of the same name.

Watch Kelly Clarkson perform “Heartbreak Anthem” below.