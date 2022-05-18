ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Rescue truck for sale from Topeka fire district

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Have you ever wanted to own a genuine fire rescue truck? If the answer is yes, then you’re in luck!

The Shawnee County Fire District #4 is selling a 1998 Ford F-350 XL Diesel Power Stroke 4WD Medium Duty Rescue Truck with a Central States 13-foot Rescue body. The vehicle has been with the district for a while as it has 22,379 miles on it but is still in working condition according to its owners.

The truck also comes equipped with an onboard Generac 7.2 kw single phase diesel generator with 100′ power cord reel and front and rear telescope scene lights. Some parts of the truck will need work, such as the front winch, and a new paint job probably wouldn’t hurt.

The truck is being sold for $20,000 in cash, to the first person to give a serious offer for it. If this is something that interests you, call 785-213-2524. The truck is currently located in Topeka.

