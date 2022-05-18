ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiring outlook for Class of 2022 college graduates

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Jobs will be more readily available for this year's college graduates according to a survey from the National Association of Colleges and Employers. "Our employer respondents told us they plan to hire one-third more new college graduates than last year's class," said Mary Gatta, NACE's Director of...

