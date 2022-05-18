ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami mayor welcomes buy now, pay later fintech Zilch to Brickell

Click10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – Mayor Francis Suarez welcomed a growing fintech company with headquarters in London to its U.S. headquarters in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood. Zilch, a buy now, pay later app, has about 30 employees and plans to create about 200 more jobs. To announce the U.S. launch, Suarez stood near Philip Belamant...

www.local10.com

Bryce Gruber

Miami Condo Just Sold for Over $2M in a Surprising Cryptocurrency

This Cipriani Residence condo set a staggering new precedent for Miami — a crypto-backed closing. Miami's real estate market is as hot as its weather, even as interest rates barrel toward recession-welcoming rates. The city, and Miami-Dade in general, is also home to a burgeoning cryptocurrency safe haven thanks to Mayor Francis Suarez who even receives his salary in Bitcoin and Algorand. It was only a matter of time before in-demand luxury residences across the greater Miami metro area started trading in cryptocurrency, and Denis Smykalov of Wolsen Real Estate's latest transaction just might've set an exciting new precedent as interest rates teeter off the housing boom's edge.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

City of North Miami Announces Stunning Financial Turnaround

For the first time in six years, the City of North Miami (NoMi) has reported a budget surplus, due in large part to City Manager, Theresa Therilus, who joined the City in 2020. Under Therilus’ guidance, NoMi has accelerated the turnaround of the General Fund deficit by making difficult decisions to reduce costs and expenditures, while maintaining a consistent level of service to the community.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

First marijuana dispensary can now open in Miami

Miami finally allowed the city's first medicinal marijuana dispensary to open last week after years of pushback. Although medicinal marijuana was approved by Florida in 2016, the city's long-held stance of prohibiting dispensaries was overturned in a dramatic policy move. Vote on last Thursday allowed locals to operate a marijuana dispensary at 90 NE 11th St., near nightclubs E11even and Space, with the help of a registered dispensary firm.
MIAMI, FL
newsakmi.com

Miami International Airport Plans Huge Biometric Push

12/30 – 2,853m (9,360ft) Miami International Airport is set to become the largest airport in the US to implement biometric technology when it rolls out next year. The airport has partnered with technology company SITA and plans to feature face biometric boarding at all its gates. Biometric push. Miami...
MIAMI, FL
cryptoglobe.com

Will Failure of MiamiCoin Hurt ‘Most Bitcoin-Friendly Mayor on the Planet’?

MiamiCoin ($MIA), a project that offers cities a source of revenue through the minting of new cryptocurrency tokens, has seen the value of its token plunge by 95% since its launch. The token, supported by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who calls himself the “most bitcoin-friendly mayor on the planet,” may however see adoption rise in the future.
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

'Hotel Scarface': drugs, disco, and debauchery

One of Miami’s most iconic hotels today was once party central for the cocaine cowboys. in the 1980s The Mutiny Hotel became the central base for the cocaine industry. That hotel is the main character in Roben Farzad’s book, ‘Hotel Scarface: Where Cocaine Cowboys Partied and Plotted to Control Miami,’ which is also this month’s Sundial Book Club pick.
MIAMI, FL
vnexplorer.net

Miami bars Haiti’s ex-president ‘Sweet Micky’ from performing at music festival

© Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS Haitian President Michel Martelly speaks to supporters while attending the inauguration of neighborhood of Morne Lazarre, in the commune of Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince, on April 17, 2015, where 25 houses were rebuilt for families affected by the earthquake that hit Haiti in January 2010.
MIAMI, FL
InsideHook

The 5 Top ResortPass Options for Living Your Best Miami Hotel Life

Whether you’re looking to celebrate with your partner, day-drink with your crew or have a little fun with the family, buying a hotel day pass is a great way to relax (or let loose and party) — all while being able to retreat to the comfort of your own bed at the end of the day. Hotel daycations are made possible with services like ResortPass, which lets you live your best (hotel) life for a day. With a day pass, you can enjoy the hotel amenities like poolside bottle service, beach chairs and outdoor yoga classes — all for a fraction of the cost of a hotel stay.
MIAMI, FL
FodorsTravel

The 12 Best Beaches in Miami

Home > Destinations > USA > Florida > Miami > Beaches. All of the most incredible beaches in and around Miami for every type of traveler. It’s impossible to travel to the 305 without getting a bit sandy. Miami’s beaches are some of the best in the continental United States, and millions flock to enjoy them each year. Even though beach hopping is one of the best things to do in Miami, most Miami vacationers fail to venture beyond South Beach, and while SoBe is absolutely worth a visit, the Magic City has much more to offer. From secluded locales that will make you feel like you’re on a tropical island to family-friendly parks and kite surfing heavens, Miami truly has an oceanfront to satisfy all. Whether you’re looking for a day party, a place to enjoy with your dog, or everything in between, here are the top beaches in Miami for you and your travel style.
MIAMI, FL
matadornetwork.com

The 10 Best Miami Tourist Attractions That Are Actually Worth Visiting

Few cities in America combine the allure of a luxurious vacation with unapologetic tourist traps quite like Miami. For every postcard-perfect beach and provocative art installation, there’s a promoter hocking “VIP” club packages and a restaurant charging $50 for a bowl of spaghetti. So knowing which Miami tourist attraction is worth your time and money, and what’s a classic Miami scam, is crucial.
MIAMI, FL
floridabulldog.org

Broward judge rules in favor of Waste Management and against Ron Bergeron in long-running recycling business dispute

Six acrimonious years of litigation that climaxed last month in a four-week trial, ended late Friday when a Broward judge ruled there was no evidence that Waste Management and its co-defendants conspired to ruin the recycling business of Davie businessman Ron Bergeron. Chief Judge Jack Tuter’s sweeping ruling, rejecting Bergeron’s...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
newsakmi.com

Florida Men Sentenced for PPP Loan Fraud Scheme

Two Florida men have been given prison sentences after they led a nationwide scheme to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for millions of dollars in loans. So far, 25 people have been charged for their part in the scheme, and now the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio has sentenced the first man – 53-year old Phillip J. Augustin from Coral Springs – to 78 months in prison. The second man, 56-year old James Stote from Hollywood, received a 120 month sentence. Both men had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in an attempt to illegally receive loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

Miami's First Fleet of Driverless Cars Hits the Streets

Miami drivers can speed, honk, and blatantly disregard turn signals. But if you glance at the car idling beside you at a red light and it looks like no one's sitting behind the wheel, rest assured that Miami drivers have not yet mastered invisibility, nor have you accidentally driven back to the future.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Housing Crisis: Many Faced With Trying To Come Up With Extra Money They Don’t Have

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As rent hikes continue climbing, more and more people need extra help paying their bills on time. A Miami-Dade County teacher said her rent shot up by almost 30 percent. She’s been trying to get help through the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program but said it’s been a difficult process. “I’m getting a little nervous about it because I’m a single mom who’s unable to pay rent on a one-bedroom apartment,” said Lucrecia Vasquez, an elementary school teacher and mom. Like thousands of others, she’s in an impossible situation -trying to come up with extra money that...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Davie Man Claims Million Dollar Prize In Florida Lottery Scratch Off Game

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A Davie man got lucky and won a million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. David Pearson, 39, won the big money from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings in a one-time lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Pearson bought his winning ticket at a Speedway store, located at 2860 Davie Road. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling it. The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, has a top prize of $25 million, the largest offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.   CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
DAVIE, FL

