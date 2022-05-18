ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

Red Oak woman arrested on unauthorized credit card use

By Adam Kiesel
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak woman was arrested Tuesday on charges of unauthorized...

www.kmaland.com

Related
kmaland.com

Red Oak woman jailed for probation violation

(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak woman is in custody on a probation violation charge. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 39-year-old Jessica Lynn Boyce in the 400 block of East Valley Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Boyce was arrested on a Montgomery County warrant for violation of probation.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sidney man arrested following a short pursuit in Montgomery County

(Montgomery Co) A Sidney man was arrested following a short pursuit in Montgomery County Thursday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Brandon Logan was traveling west on 200th Street near Evergreen Avenue when a Deputy observed a purple motorcycle, operated by Logan, traveling at a high rate of speed. Logan then traveled through Emerson and back to Highway 34 at a high rate of speed, finally stopping in the 59000 block of Highway 59.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Shenandoah Police make pair of arrests this week

(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Police arrested two city residents during the week. On Wednesday at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of West Lowell Avenue for a report of an assault. Officers conducted an investigation into the incident, and arrested 50-year-old Aleacha Ann Crocker of Shenandoah for Serious Assault -- a serious misdemeanor. Mrs. Crocker turned herself in the next day, was booked, posted the required $1,000 bond, and was released with a court date.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Red Oak, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Red Oak, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak man arrested in Adams County traffic stop

(Lenox) — A Red Oak man faces multiple charges following his arrest in Adams County Wednesday. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says deputies conducted a traffic stop around 2:15 p.m. just outside of Lenox. Following an investigation, deputies arrested 64-year-old John Richard Mullenix on charges of eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia and public urination.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Griswold woman arrested in Red Oak for driving with suspended license

(Red Oak) -- A Griswold woman was arrested in Red Oak Tuesday evening. Red Oak Police took 50-year-old Lisa Leraine Carlson into custody during a traffic stop near West 5th Street and B Street in Red Oak. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Carlson had a suspended license through lowa.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two arrested on drug and burglary charges in Mills County

(Mills Co.) Two men were arrested on drug and burglary charges in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Jack Gregory Milledge, 48, of Carter Lake, and Lawrence Anthony Cipolla, 49, of Council Bluffs, were both arrested Tuesday morning on 189th Street. Milledge was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Attempted Burglary 3rd, Possession of Burglary Tools and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $9,300. Cipolla was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Attempted Burglary 3rd, Possession of Burglary Tools and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $6,300.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak suspect booked on Page County warrant

(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak woman was booked on a Page County warrant. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 57-year-old Karen Rhea Stanbrough at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at 402 South 2nd Street. Authorities say Stanbrough was arrested on a valid Page County warrant for dependent adult abuse and exploitation and 2nd degree theft.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Man Accused Of Trying To Hit Woman, Kids With Car In Southwest Iowa

(Elliot, IA) -- A man's arrested after the Montgomery County, Iowa Sheriff's Office says he tried to hit two kids and a woman with his car while drunk. The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Caleb Walter tried to hit the kids and the woman near Elm and Main Street in Elliot around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Walter was later arrested and charged with OWI first offense and disorderly conduct. He's currently out on bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 Hurt in Pottawattamie County Crash

(Minden) Two people suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Pottawattamie County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday on Eastbound Interstate 80 near the 34-mile marker. Authorities say two passengers, 58-year-old Ann Schiefelbein and 31-year-old Olivia Ritter, both from Johnston, were injured in the accident.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thebestmix1055.com

Employee arrested for theft

Fremont police responded to a call at 12:40 Wednesday afternoon in the 2800 block of East 23rd Avenue North in reference to an employee theft. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Delaney E. Dickens, 21, of Omaha for theft by unlawful taking. The estimated loss is $2,800.
FREMONT, NE
kmaland.com

Mills County authorities arrest 2 for attempted burglary

(Council Bluffs) -- Two Pottawattamie County men are in custody on multiple charges in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 48-year-old Jack Gregory Milledge of Carter Lake and 49-year-old Lawrence Anthony Cipolla of Council Bluffs Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. The two men were arrested following an incident on 189th Street. Both are charged with possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
1011now.com

Lincoln Police release identity of victim in homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the identity of a man killed Thursday morning at his home near 28th and F Streets. LPD Assistant Chief Jason Stille said 57-year-old Henry Lee Jones was killed during a fight. “It may have been a disagreement over property,” Stille said. Officers...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City waitress suspected of pickup theft

NEBRASKA CITY - A Nebraska City restaurant waitress has been charged in Otoe County with theft of a pickup truck after paying a $2,000 down payment. World Auto Sales told police that 28-year-old Brittney Skinner did not complete paperwork to pay for the remaining $9,000 and did not return the GMC truck after three weeks.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
1380kcim.com

Ida Grove Man Sentenced To Up To Five Years In Prison For 2021 Theft From DMACC Construction Site

An Ida Grove man accused of stealing equipment from the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Carroll Campus construction site last year has been sentenced to five years in prison. According to Carroll County District Court records, 38-year-old Craig Douglas Van Osdol pled guilty to a single count of second-degree theft, a class D felony, in connection to the March 29, 2021 theft in the 900 block of N. Grant Road. A Carroll Police Department investigation determined Van Osdol had hitched his vehicle to an equipment trailer and welder, valued at $9,000, and drove away from the property. In addition to the five-year sentence, he was also ordered to pay over $2,700 in fines, surcharges, and court costs. Before this latest conviction, Van Osdol already had a lengthy criminal history, including felony conspiracy, manufacture and delivery of marijuana, theft, burglary, and other charges out of Kent County, Del.
IDA GROVE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Three arrested following a pursuit in Mills County

(Mills Co.) Three people were arrested following a pursuit in Mills County early this morning. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Hassan Mohamed was charged with Felony Eluding, Interference with Official Acts, Reckless Driving, Theft 5th and multiple driving citations. Zouberou Issifou and Nauk Pal were both charged with Interference with Official Acts.
MILLS COUNTY, IA

