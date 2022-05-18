ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High, Permian well-represented on All-District 2-6A teams

By OA Sports
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1khHyP_0fhZFxhm00
Odessa High School’s Nivea Saenz (5) hits a pitch in the first inning against Permian High School Tuesday evening at Ratliff Stadium. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

Odessa High’s Nivea Saenz was named Offensive Most Valuable Player of the Year as part of the All-District 2-6A teams released Tuesday.

Saenz played a pivotal role in helping the Lady Bronchos finish fourth in the district and advance to the bi-district round of this year’s Class 6A playoffs, hitting multiple home runs through the season.

Both Odessa High and Permian had two All-District first-team selections.

Taylor Ramirez and Madilyn Martinez represented the Lady Panthers, while Meghan Gattis and Shelby Navarrete were selected for the Lady Bronchos.

Diveli Cherry, Jazmin Lara and Makayla Porras were second-team selections for Odessa High, along with Permian’s Tiggy Rayos and Mackenzei Bernal.

The Lady Panthers also had three players receive honorable mentions in Nyssa Dunn, Bailey House and Iliana Garcia with Odessa High’s Yasmin Holguin also being selected.

Midland High’s Alex Aguilar was named district MVP, while Wolfforth Frenship’s Robby Dickenson was named Coach of the Year.

2022 All-District 2-6A Softball

SUPERLATIVES

Coach of the Year

Robby Dickenson – Wolfforth Frenship

MVP

Alex Aguilar – Midland High

Offensive MVP

Nivea Saenz – Odessa High

Defensive MVP

Erin Boles – Wolfforth Frenship

Newcomer of the Year

Kinzley Cantu – Abilene High

First Team

Makayla Garcia – Wolfforth Frenship

Sydnee Bowlin – Wolfforth Frenship

Jill Franco – Wolfforth Frenship

Abbey Tarr – Wolfforth Frenship

Samantha Bustos – Midland High

Breigh Houser – Midland High

Nalaney Paul – Midland High

Sadie Ryan – Midland High

Lanay Carr – Abilene High

Jazlynn Cantu – Abilene High

Maddie Perez – Abilene High

Meghan Gattis – Odessa High

Shelby Navarrete – Odessa High

Taylor Ramirez – Permian

Madilyn Martinez – Permian

Jaycie Pacheco – Midland Legacy

Taylor Martin – San Angelo Central

Second Team

Maddie Stewart – Wolfforth Frenship

Lysa Builtron – Wolfforth Frenship

AB Prestridge – Wolfforth Frenship

Liliana Garza – Midland High

Makenah Dutchover – Midland High

Bree Battenfelder – Midland High

Bre Barajas – Abilene High

Amyah Starks – Abilene High

Tea Jimenez – Abilene High

Diveli Cherry – Odessa High

Jazmin Lara – Odessa High

Makayla Porras – Odessa High

Tiggy Rayos – Permian

Mackenzei Bernal – Permian

Madisson Chavez – Midland Legacy

Marisa Calzada – Midland Legacy

Alli Talamantes – San Angelo Central

Laynee Crooks- San Angelo Central

Honorable Mention

Blair Collier – Wolfforth Frenship

Kat Laxson – Wolfforth Frenship

Jailyn Shaw – Abilene High

Emma Mora – Abilene High

Yasmin Holguin – Odessa High

Nyssa Dunn – Permian

Bailey House – Permian

Iliana Garcia – Permian

Leann Torres – Midland Legacy

Taylor Martinez – Midland Legacy

Maci Johnson – Midland Legacy

Alyssa Rodriguez – San Angelo Central

Analecia Garcia – San Angelo Central

Kylie Banda – San Angelo Central

