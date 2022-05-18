HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High, Permian well-represented on All-District 2-6A teams
Odessa High’s Nivea Saenz was named Offensive Most Valuable Player of the Year as part of the All-District 2-6A teams released Tuesday.
Saenz played a pivotal role in helping the Lady Bronchos finish fourth in the district and advance to the bi-district round of this year’s Class 6A playoffs, hitting multiple home runs through the season.
Both Odessa High and Permian had two All-District first-team selections.
Taylor Ramirez and Madilyn Martinez represented the Lady Panthers, while Meghan Gattis and Shelby Navarrete were selected for the Lady Bronchos.
Diveli Cherry, Jazmin Lara and Makayla Porras were second-team selections for Odessa High, along with Permian’s Tiggy Rayos and Mackenzei Bernal.
The Lady Panthers also had three players receive honorable mentions in Nyssa Dunn, Bailey House and Iliana Garcia with Odessa High’s Yasmin Holguin also being selected.
Midland High’s Alex Aguilar was named district MVP, while Wolfforth Frenship’s Robby Dickenson was named Coach of the Year.
2022 All-District 2-6A Softball
SUPERLATIVES
Coach of the Year
Robby Dickenson – Wolfforth Frenship
MVP
Alex Aguilar – Midland High
Offensive MVP
Nivea Saenz – Odessa High
Defensive MVP
Erin Boles – Wolfforth Frenship
Newcomer of the Year
Kinzley Cantu – Abilene High
First Team
Makayla Garcia – Wolfforth Frenship
Sydnee Bowlin – Wolfforth Frenship
Jill Franco – Wolfforth Frenship
Abbey Tarr – Wolfforth Frenship
Samantha Bustos – Midland High
Breigh Houser – Midland High
Nalaney Paul – Midland High
Sadie Ryan – Midland High
Lanay Carr – Abilene High
Jazlynn Cantu – Abilene High
Maddie Perez – Abilene High
Meghan Gattis – Odessa High
Shelby Navarrete – Odessa High
Taylor Ramirez – Permian
Madilyn Martinez – Permian
Jaycie Pacheco – Midland Legacy
Taylor Martin – San Angelo Central
Second Team
Maddie Stewart – Wolfforth Frenship
Lysa Builtron – Wolfforth Frenship
AB Prestridge – Wolfforth Frenship
Liliana Garza – Midland High
Makenah Dutchover – Midland High
Bree Battenfelder – Midland High
Bre Barajas – Abilene High
Amyah Starks – Abilene High
Tea Jimenez – Abilene High
Diveli Cherry – Odessa High
Jazmin Lara – Odessa High
Makayla Porras – Odessa High
Tiggy Rayos – Permian
Mackenzei Bernal – Permian
Madisson Chavez – Midland Legacy
Marisa Calzada – Midland Legacy
Alli Talamantes – San Angelo Central
Laynee Crooks- San Angelo Central
Honorable Mention
Blair Collier – Wolfforth Frenship
Kat Laxson – Wolfforth Frenship
Jailyn Shaw – Abilene High
Emma Mora – Abilene High
Yasmin Holguin – Odessa High
Nyssa Dunn – Permian
Bailey House – Permian
Iliana Garcia – Permian
Leann Torres – Midland Legacy
Taylor Martinez – Midland Legacy
Maci Johnson – Midland Legacy
Alyssa Rodriguez – San Angelo Central
Analecia Garcia – San Angelo Central
Kylie Banda – San Angelo Central
