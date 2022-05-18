GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Compass Academy finishes runner-up, Andrews third, Wink sixth as state tournaments wrap up

The Compass Academy girls golf team secured a runner-up finish after carding rounds of 359-350—709 at the Class 3A girls golf state championship tournament at Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin.

Wall (312-319—631) won the tournament, while Gunter (359-361—720) finished in third.

Jordyn Cruz (84-81—165) was the leader for Compass Academy and finished eighth in the individual standings, while Allie Scott (83-88—171) took 11th.

Aubrey Stone (95-86—181), Olivia Lopez (98-95—193) and Sierra Dobbs (97-96—193) rounded out the team scoring for the Lady Cougars.

In Class 4A, Andrews finished third after recording rounds of 324-334—658 at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.

Argyle (317-303—620) took the team title, while Midlothian Heritage (315-321—636) claimed second place.

Bailey Ballou (77-82—159) led Andrews with an 11th-place finish in the individual standings, with Peighton Manning (81-83—164) following closely in 12th.

Emme Darnold (167), Alexza Madrid (168) and Kyleigh McGowen (175) recorded the remaining scores for the Lady Mustangs.

Emma Carrasco (83-92—175) competed as an individual for Andrews.

Seminole (352-359—711) finished sixth in the 4A tournament, led by Kendra Elias who posted rounds of 94-80—174 for 20th in the individual standings.

Monahans’ Madisyn Yanez posted a two-day total of 174 to tie for 20th with Elias.

In Class 2A, Wink carded rounds of 404-410—814 to finish sixth at Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin.

Analia Hernandez (91-90—181) led Wink with a ninth-place finish in the individual standings.

Taylyn Garduno (207), Emily Valenzuela (209), Kyndall Garduno (221) and Brittany Haley (223) rounded out the team score for the Lady Cats.

In Class 1A, Marfa’s Alexis Gonzales recorded rounds of 119-106—225 to compete her showing at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.

Gonzales finished tied for 26th in the individual standings with Henrietta Midway’s Kamryn Wyatt.