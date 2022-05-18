ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews, TX

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Compass Academy finishes runner-up, Andrews third, Wink sixth as state tournaments wrap up

By OA Sports
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago

The Compass Academy girls golf team secured a runner-up finish after carding rounds of 359-350—709 at the Class 3A girls golf state championship tournament at Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin.

Wall (312-319—631) won the tournament, while Gunter (359-361—720) finished in third.

Jordyn Cruz (84-81—165) was the leader for Compass Academy and finished eighth in the individual standings, while Allie Scott (83-88—171) took 11th.

Aubrey Stone (95-86—181), Olivia Lopez (98-95—193) and Sierra Dobbs (97-96—193) rounded out the team scoring for the Lady Cougars.

In Class 4A, Andrews finished third after recording rounds of 324-334—658 at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.

Argyle (317-303—620) took the team title, while Midlothian Heritage (315-321—636) claimed second place.

Bailey Ballou (77-82—159) led Andrews with an 11th-place finish in the individual standings, with Peighton Manning (81-83—164) following closely in 12th.

Emme Darnold (167), Alexza Madrid (168) and Kyleigh McGowen (175) recorded the remaining scores for the Lady Mustangs.

Emma Carrasco (83-92—175) competed as an individual for Andrews.

Seminole (352-359—711) finished sixth in the 4A tournament, led by Kendra Elias who posted rounds of 94-80—174 for 20th in the individual standings.

Monahans’ Madisyn Yanez posted a two-day total of 174 to tie for 20th with Elias.

In Class 2A, Wink carded rounds of 404-410—814 to finish sixth at Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin.

Analia Hernandez (91-90—181) led Wink with a ninth-place finish in the individual standings.

Taylyn Garduno (207), Emily Valenzuela (209), Kyndall Garduno (221) and Brittany Haley (223) rounded out the team score for the Lady Cats.

In Class 1A, Marfa’s Alexis Gonzales recorded rounds of 119-106—225 to compete her showing at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.

Gonzales finished tied for 26th in the individual standings with Henrietta Midway’s Kamryn Wyatt.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marfa, TX
City
Wink, TX
Andrews, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Gunter, TX
City
Kingsland, TX
City
Andrews, TX
City
Plum, TX
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
Andrews, TX
Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compass Academy#Legends Golf Course#Midlothian Heritage
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
2K+
Followers
458
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy