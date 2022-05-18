Google donates $100,000 towards CCSD CTE programs

On Tuesday, the Clark County School District said that they received a $100,000 donation from Google to expand their career and technical education programs.

“CTE programs are vital to creating economic diversification,” said Kate Franko, Google's regional head of Data Center Public Affairs. "We’re proud to support educational opportunities for Clark County so all students can reach their potential.”

The Career and Technical Education Department of CCSD said they will use the funds to increase exposure to students to college and career options at an earlier age, helping to equip them with the transferable skills they need to succeed in both high school, post secondary education, and in their future careers.

Underrepresented student populations are said to be prioritized as the funding is distributed throughout the county’s CTE programming. The donation from Google is reported to increase career awareness and exploration, and add relevancy to students’ learning experiences.

“We are thrilled that Google supports our CCSD students with this generous donation and recognizes the value of these programs and the benefit to our kids and community, '' said superintendent Jesus F. Jara. “In working with the District, we all succeed when community partners support our kids.”