ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Google donates $100,000 towards CCSD CTE programs

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8rVP_0fhZFEQR00

On Tuesday, the Clark County School District said that they received a $100,000 donation from Google to expand their career and technical education programs.

“CTE programs are vital to creating economic diversification,” said Kate Franko, Google's regional head of Data Center Public Affairs. "We’re proud to support educational opportunities for Clark County so all students can reach their potential.”

The Career and Technical Education Department of CCSD said they will use the funds to increase exposure to students to college and career options at an earlier age, helping to equip them with the transferable skills they need to succeed in both high school, post secondary education, and in their future careers.

Underrepresented student populations are said to be prioritized as the funding is distributed throughout the county’s CTE programming. The donation from Google is reported to increase career awareness and exploration, and add relevancy to students’ learning experiences.

“We are thrilled that Google supports our CCSD students with this generous donation and recognizes the value of these programs and the benefit to our kids and community, '' said superintendent Jesus F. Jara. “In working with the District, we all succeed when community partners support our kids.”

Comments / 0

Related
pmi.edu

This Alumnus went from Working Hospitality Jobs to a Three-Time Pima Medical Graduate and a Rewarding Career

Elgin Sampal, first felt that college wasn’t the right path for him, but after working in the hospitality industry for many years he was laid off and decided it was time to look for a career in the medical field. He completed the Medical Administrative Assistant certificate program (now called Health Care Administration Certificate) at the Las Vegas campus. He also went on to complete Pima Medical’s 100% online associate and bachelor’s degree programs in health care administration.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Education
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Society
Clark County, NV
Society
Clark County, NV
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cte#Education Department#College#Charity#Ccsd Cte
8newsnow.com

Three Square hosts last food drive at Fiesta Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The southern Nevada food bank Three Square will cease operations at one of its Henderson food distribution sites. On Tuesday, May 31, Fiesta Henderson, located at 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway, will have its final food drive. The site will open at 7 a.m. and remain...
HENDERSON, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Charities
pvtimes.com

Record rental, home prices straining Pahrump

Housing and rental prices in Pahrump are at an all-time high, leaving many to look for single-room rentals, van-life living or more affordable options. Homelessness is also on the rise. “My family and I often take drives through the desert and it has become very obvious that the homeless population...
PAHRUMP, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy