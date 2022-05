BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time since February, there are more than 400 Marylanders hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Tuesday by the Maryland Department of Health. And the state’s seven-day positivity rate is the highest it’s been since Jan. 31, when a surge in cases attributed to the Omicron variant started to ebb, according to the data. An additional 39 Marylanders have been hospitalized with the virus over the last 24 hours, bringing the total in the state to 403 patients — the highest since Feb. 26, when 418 people were in the hospital receiving care. Of those currently hospitalized,...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO