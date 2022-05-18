ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Chuck Schumer Demands Fox News Stop Amplifying ‘Far-Right Conspiracy Theories’ Following Buffalo Shooting

By J. Kim Murphy
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate majority leader Chuck Schumer has demanded that Fox News “cease all dissemination of false white nationalist, far-right conspiracy theories” in a letter sent to the network’s leaders and owner Rupert Murdoch. In the document, published by The New York Times on Tuesday, Schumer cites an...

James Murphy
22h ago

wasn't the Russian hoax a conspiracy theory these dumacrats just kill me

