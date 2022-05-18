High School Districts: Macon vs Kirksville Baseball

Doris Richardson, 89, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Corydon Specialty Clinic in Corydon, Iowa, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, following a brief illness. Doris DeLea (Veach) Richardson was born in Davenport, Iowa, the youngest of three children born to Hobert “Hobe” & Gladis (Vincent) Veach, who preceded her in death. The family moved frequently, and Doris attended numerous Iowa schools until the family moved to Unionville, Missouri, and she attended Unionville High School. It was there she met William “Bill” J. Richardson, a young Putnam County schoolteacher. She and Bill were married on May 24, 1950, and lived on a farm east of Martinstown for four years. They moved to a farm one and half miles west of Unionville in 1954. There they raised their family of three boys and three girls. Many, many trips were made to town on that country road, attending Putnam County activities and school functions. She and Bill were always avid fans of Putnam County sports, and one year they were both selected as grand marshals of the Homecoming parade.

UNIONVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO