HARRISBURG – Southeastern Illinois College is now home to a new Police K-9 Training Facility thanks to the Illinois Future Farmers of America Section 25. The group, comprised of thirteen local high schools, donated their time and expertise to build the facility for K-9 officers and their dogs. Each school was allowed to pick a couple of items to build for the K-9 obstacle course. Projects were completed off-site and then brought to SIC’s campus for installation at the new facility.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO