Wounded U.S. veteran receives mortgage-free home

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

A deserving U.S. veteran will soon get a brand new home for free!

ABC11 crews were there Tuesday when retired Army Staff Sergeant George Perez got the good news.

Perez and his son will be getting a 2,300 square foot home from the U.S. Veterans Corps and Mattamy Homes.

Perez was injured and lost his leg in Fallujah in Iraq in 2003. He then re-deployed after his injury and recently retired from the Army Golden Knights parachute team.

"It's extremely humbling now, especially with the economy, it's hurting a lot of veterans," Perez said. "I just became one of the lucky ones, so I'm very humbled."

Perez is the 26th home the U.S. Veterans Corps has presented to wounded veterans.

ABC11 Eyewitness News

