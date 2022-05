1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by Ocean Springs Lumber & Supply 1611 Government Street, Ocean Springs, MS 39564 (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, May 23, 2022 and ends at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Entries must be received by at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO