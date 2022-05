RAPID CITY, S.D. — Four musical performances have been announced to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Flood. The first performance called “Remembrance and Renewal” will kick off the observance June 5 at 3 p.m. at the Journey Museum and Learning Center. It will feature The New Music Ensemble of the Black Hills, and the performance will be recorded for physical and digital copies.

