Idaho Falls Women's Golf Association

Rena Ann Blackburn's love of life didn't come to an end with her death. Rena slipped the earthly bonds of this life to join her sweetheart for eternity, May 16, 2022, at the age of 84. She was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest. Rena was born on November 16, 1937, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Leland O. Howard, and Verla Ann Buck. Rena was in the first graduating class of Idaho Falls High School in 1955. Following graduation, Rena worked at American Finance Company where she met her future husband. Rena married Gayle G. Blackburn on October 3, 1956, in Idaho Falls. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple in October 1960. Rena worked for Dr. Bjornson as an office coordinator, retiring from Idaho National Engineering Laboratory in 1995. Rena was very active in her church, serving as Relief Society president, young women's leader, primary teacher, and spiritual living leader. Rena experienced much joy serving those around her. She was an accomplished seamstress, making clothes for the children and grandchildren. She did beautiful handiwork that many of her posterity have displayed in their homes. Rena is survived by her sons, Paul (Julie) and, Mark (Janean); her daughter Lori (Carl); her Sister Sharla (Al); 21 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren. We will always carry our mother's memory in our hearts. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Rena 11/16/1937 - 5/16/2022Ann Blackburn.

