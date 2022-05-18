ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Falls Women's Golf Association

 3 days ago

Championship flight: Low gross Vicky Brown 84, low net Sarah Fawcett 77, low putts Natallia Dole 33. First flight: Low gross Mary Kay Jenkins 89, 2nd low gross Holly Killian 94, low net Ginger Reid 75 low putts Carol Ball, Cathy Rae, and Merlyn Belloff 34. Second flight: Low...

Blackburn, Rena

Rena Ann Blackburn's love of life didn't come to an end with her death. Rena slipped the earthly bonds of this life to join her sweetheart for eternity, May 16, 2022, at the age of 84. She was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest. Rena was born on November 16, 1937, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Leland O. Howard, and Verla Ann Buck. Rena was in the first graduating class of Idaho Falls High School in 1955. Following graduation, Rena worked at American Finance Company where she met her future husband. Rena married Gayle G. Blackburn on October 3, 1956, in Idaho Falls. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple in October 1960. Rena worked for Dr. Bjornson as an office coordinator, retiring from Idaho National Engineering Laboratory in 1995. Rena was very active in her church, serving as Relief Society president, young women's leader, primary teacher, and spiritual living leader. Rena experienced much joy serving those around her. She was an accomplished seamstress, making clothes for the children and grandchildren. She did beautiful handiwork that many of her posterity have displayed in their homes. Rena is survived by her sons, Paul (Julie) and, Mark (Janean); her daughter Lori (Carl); her Sister Sharla (Al); 21 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren. We will always carry our mother's memory in our hearts. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Rena 11/16/1937 - 5/16/2022Ann Blackburn.
Local bull rider wins big at world finals after battling injuries, alcohol addiction

BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot, Idaho is the perfect place to foster a lifelong passion for rodeo. Just ask Brady Oleson. Over the years, Oleson has learned bull riding is not just a lifestyle but something that can quickly turn into a life-long passion. He got his first ‘big bull’ at the ripe age of 12 and riding was something Oleson quickly latched onto.
Ball and Thomas to marry May 21 in Idaho Falls LDS Temple

Jackie Ball and Samuel Thomas have chosen to be married Saturday May 21 at the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Jackie is the daughter of Duane and Becky Ball of Rigby. She graduated from in 2021 from Rigby High School. Samuel Thomas is the son of Parry and April Thomas and...
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Sugar-Salem no-hit in 3A state semifinal

NAMPA — Sugar-Salem fell victim to a dazzling pitching performance Friday in its 3A semifinal matchup with Marsh Valley as Jason Jones no-hit the Diggers in a 10-0, five inning loss. After he finished off the finest performance of his young career, Jones strode up to his dad. How...
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: First look at state championships

The track and field state meets begin Friday. Here are some storylines to watch with coveted medals up for grabs. Go the distance: East Idaho distance runners should be the highlight of the weekend. Skyline’s Nelah Roberts looks for repeat 4A titles in the 1,600 and 3,200, while Salmon’s Daniel Simmons has the top time in the 2A 1,600 and is second in the 3,200 performance list.
All Idaho Schools Should Be Giving These Out For Free

An Eastern Idaho high school recently made the news for doing something that is seen as pretty revolutionary…. ALL schools should be doing this exact same thing. Like, yesterday. What is it that they did, you might ask?. Madison High School in Rexburg, Idaho installed feminine hygiene dispensers into their...
CONNELLY: Sagebrush wildflower season is upon us

There’s Christmas season, archery season, pheasant season, big game season, and all kinds of other seasons that identify special events or pastimes. One of my favorites, though not often talked about, is the sagebrush wildflower season. This season defines a time when a short stroll through sagebrush country yields a myriad of colors and shapes to anyone paying a little attention.
There’s no other restaurant like it in the U.S. and it’s being built in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A restaurant that’s unlike anything you’ve seen in the U.S. is coming to Idaho Falls. Construction is underway on TCHE Brazilian Grill on the 6.5-acre property directly across from Lookout Credit Union on Sunnyside Road. The restaurant is part of a commercial expansion for Leavitt Women’s Healthcare that will include a strip mall with a women’s health clinic offering non-emergency care, an esthetics clinic and an organic juice bar called Clean Juice.
BREAKING: Large brush fire in Victor

VICTOR, IDAHO. — A brush fire broke out in Victor on Cedron Street this afternoon. According to the Teton County Idaho Fire and Rescue website, there is currently no burn ban in effect. Winds are forecasted at 15 to 25 mph WNW. Buckrail @ Lindsay. Lindsay Vallen is a...
Annual Shred Day is Friday

Journey Financial Services is hosting its annual shred day from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. The post Annual Shred Day is Friday appeared first on Local News 8.
Breaking down Thursday’s wind threat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s already pretty windy out there. As of 11:00 a.m. Thursday, winds are blowing around 25-30 mph. Wind gusts are beginning to hit that 40 mile an hour range. As we go throughout Thursday afternoon, winds are expected to continue to be on...
Crews battling house fire in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Crews are battling a house fire on Juniper Drive near the intersection with 17th Street. Idaho Falls firefighters were called to the fire around 4:45 p.m. The Idaho Falls Police Department has one westbound lane closed on 17th Street in the area. Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution.
Report Reveals Best Chinese Restaurant in Idaho, Is It In Boise?

The people of Idaho take their food very seriously. When a restaurant is named “the best” in any category, Idahoans will put that title to the test with a visit and a review on any of the popular Boise foodie groups on Facebook. A recent study from 247Tempo.com looked at the best Chinese restaurants by state and a popular Idaho Falls spot took the title of “Best Chinese Food in Idaho” … but are there Boise restaurants being snubbed? Let's take a look at the current "champ" and see how the Chinese restaurants of Boise would match up.
