No end in sight to the worker shortage

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport is holding a job fair Thursday, and officials hope to fill more than 100 available positions. The job fair takes place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the B Concourse in Terminal 1. That’s on the lower level across from Starbucks. Airport personnel will have computers available, so people can go online to apply while they’re there or just look at all the job titles. They will also have human resources specialists on site to help people evaluate their skillsets and see what jobs they may be suited for.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO