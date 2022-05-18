ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

No end in sight to the worker shortage

By Russell Kinsaul
KMOV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There’s a sign on the door at Hamilton’s Urban Steakhouse & Bourbon Bar informing customers the worker shortage is still affecting their business. The sign reads, “The world is understaffed. Please be patient and kind to our team.”. “It’s getting a...

www.kmov.com

Comments / 3

Related
FOX2now.com

Florissant Food Truck Knights support the community

News Weather Watch Traffic Sports Contests Studio STL Jobs Connect. Florissant Food Truck Knights support the community. Employees at Hendel’s in Florissant are like family. Firefighters on Illinois hardware store roof to vent …. AllStar Elite Dance Company in Florissant instills …. Magic Razor Barber Shop has been in...
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis rent is the lowest in the nation

ST. LOUIS – A report listed St. Louis as the most affordable metropolitan area to rent an apartment in. Real estate data company Clever released a new report showing rent prices in the U.S. are rising four times faster than income, but St. Louis is one of only four metros where the rent-to-income ratio is lower than the national median. The other three are Oklahoma City, Cincinnati, and San Antonio.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Hamilton, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
City
Bourbon, MO
KMOV

Loop Trolley to resume this year

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Loop Trolley will run once again in St. Louis, Bi-State Development said Wednesday. In February, the Bi-State Development Board voted to revive the Loop Trolley after it was out of service for two years. On Wednesday, Bi-State Development announced plans to begin Loop Trolley operations on Aug. 4.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Lambert Airport begins improvements for eastbound access to Terminal Two

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Lambert International Airport will begin to improve the eastbound access to Terminal Two and its garage on Monday, May 23. This project will create an additional entrance lane from Lambert International Boulevard (LIB) for eastbound traffic. The garage entrance will be closer to the inbound intersection so cars will not have to enter T2′s arrivals and departures traffic flow.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kmov
5 On Your Side

8 St. Louis companies make Forbes 'Best Employers for Diversity' list

ST. LOUIS — According to Forbes magazine, over the past two years, the focus on racial disparities has put a spotlight on several industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the lives and livelihoods of Black families has raised questions about healthcare equity. The economic fallout for Black workers and Black-owned businesses has once again illustrated the need for financial inclusion and access to capital. Meanwhile, remote learning has turned attention to the disparities in resources and academic outcomes for students in underserved communities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis Lambert Airport job fair features full-time jobs with benefits

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport is holding a job fair Thursday, and officials hope to fill more than 100 available positions. The job fair takes place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the B Concourse in Terminal 1. That’s on the lower level across from Starbucks. Airport personnel will have computers available, so people can go online to apply while they’re there or just look at all the job titles. They will also have human resources specialists on site to help people evaluate their skillsets and see what jobs they may be suited for.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis Aldermen could see their salaries double

ST. LOUIS – Fewer St. Louis Aldermen doesn’t necessarily mean the taxpayer will save money. Next April, the Board of Aldermen will be cut in half from 28 to 14 members. The Post-Dispatch reported there is a new proposal circulating at city hall. Members elected to the new larger wards could see their salaries double. The proposal would raise […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Hendel's in Florissant has been around since the 1800s

News Weather Watch Traffic Sports Contests Studio STL Jobs Connect. Hendel’s in Florissant has been around since the …. Employees at Hendel’s in Florissant are like family. Firefighters on Illinois hardware store roof to vent …. AllStar Elite Dance Company in Florissant instills …. Magic Razor Barber Shop...
FLORISSANT, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Jobs
KMOV

Assistant chief gets $162K to settle discrimination lawsuit

ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis will pay a St. Louis assistant police chief nearly $162,000 to settle his federal discrimination lawsuit in which he alleged he was passed over for the city’s top police job because he is white. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Judge Krista S. Peyton serves as newest judge in St. Louis County

Judge Krista S. Peyton was appointed associate circuit judge in St. Louis County by Governor Michael L. Parson. Prior to her appointment, Peyton served as the general counsel and chief contracting officer for the St. Louis Housing Authority. She was responsible for litigation, real estate matters, landlord tenant matters, contract negotiation, transactional matters and led the competitive procurement process. Before that, Ms. Peyton served as an attorney in the Legal Department for the St. Louis County Family Court, and represented the St. Louis County Juvenile Officer in all phases of prosecution of juvenile delinquency and child protection matters and appellate matters involving termination of parental rights.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man with diminished cognitive ability missing in Florissant

FLORISSANT (KMOV) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a missing person advisory for 63-year-old Robert Louis Bollmann in Florissant. Police said Bollman went for a walk around 11 a.m. but has not been seen or heard from since. Police also said Bollman has diminished cognitive ability. He is just under 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Job News USA looks to hold job fair in Creve Coeur

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Job News USA is having its next job fair in Maryland Heights on Thursday, May 26. They will have it at the Orlando Events Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be 75 plus companies interviewing and on-the-spot hiring for jobs throughout the metro area.
CREVE COEUR, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy