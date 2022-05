COOS BAY, Ore. - Over 60% of Coos County residents voted against a bond measure to fund a new library and 911 call center at John Topits Park. "It's unfortunately not looking positive," said Sami Pierson, Coos Bay Library director. "It will take us a bit to regroup, figure out what the next steps are. The city will have to decide when, if and when it goes out on a different ballot and what time, and also if anything needs to be changed."

