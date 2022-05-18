ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, TX

Red Flag Warning issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Fisher by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-17 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 17:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Brown County in west central Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 539 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over the north side of Lake Brownwood, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near May around 600 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coleman, TX
County
Callahan County, TX
City
Nolan, TX
County
Taylor County, TX
County
Coleman County, TX
County
Coke County, TX
City
Ozona, TX
County
Schleicher County, TX
City
Haskell, TX
County
Concho County, TX
County
Crockett County, TX
County
Runnels County, TX
County
Menard County, TX
County
Irion County, TX
County
Tom Green County, TX
City
Throckmorton, TX
City
San Saba, TX
County
Nolan County, TX
County
Throckmorton County, TX
County
Fisher County, TX
County
Sterling County, TX
County
Jones County, TX
City
Menard, TX
County
Brown County, TX
County
Mcculloch County, TX
County
Shackelford County, TX
County
San Saba County, TX
County
Haskell County, TX
City
Crockett, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Taylor County Sheriff's Office Closes U.S. 277 at Buffalo Gap Rd. Because of Mesquite Heat Wildfire

ABILENE – The Taylor County Sheriff's office is closing U.S. 277 at FM 89, Buffalo Gap Rd Wednesday evening because of the spread of the Mesquite Heat wildfire which is only 10% contained.    According to the TCSO, All residents are advised to locate different routes or stay away from fire areas altogether. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says that homes on Braune Road from Hidden Valley Drive to Hwy 277 and all of CR 297 were being evacuated ‘immediately’ as of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday according to KTXS. Reports earlier indicated ten homes were destroyed by the fire and other structures…
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Green
BigCountryHomepage

Live updates: Mesquite Heat Fire burning in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Mesquite Heat Fire, which began Tuesday evening near Coronado’s Camp, continues to rage on through Friday night. KTAB/KRBC is continuing its efforts to keep all updated on the latest news surrounding the fire. Important resources: List of evacuations, road closures and shelter options Map of current spread of fire […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gusty Winds Fuel Wildfire Near Abilene, Texas, and U.S. Southwest

More than 5,000 firefighters battled multiple wildland blazes in dry, windy weather across the Southwest on Thursday, including a fire that has destroyed dozens of structures in Texas and another that’s picking up steam again in New Mexico. Evacuation orders remained in place Thursday for residents near the wildfires...
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coke#Red Flag Warning#Brown Callahan#Crockett Fisher
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo COVID-19 report: May 20, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 96 new cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days. New positive cases are released as part of a weekly report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, May 20, 2022. As of last Thursday’s report, there is […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
NewsWest 9

Semi-truck catches fire between Cotton Flat Road and W. I-20

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: TxDOT says the vehicles have been removed from the scene as of 3 p.m. and traffic is flowing on the frontage road. I-20 is expected to reopen around 3:30 p.m. ---------------------------------------------------------- There is semi-truck on fire between Cotton Flat Road and W. I-20 in Midland.
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: May 19, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Salvador Govea, 37, of San Angelo was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday,...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland woman killed in crash in Martin County

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Martin County. Michelle August, 63, of Midland was driving a truck west on SH 176 when DPS says she traveled into oncoming traffic in the eastbound lanes. August collided with another truck traveling east at the...
MIDLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy