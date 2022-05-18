Red Flag Warning issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Fisher by NWS

ABILENE – The Taylor County Sheriff's office is closing U.S. 277 at FM 89, Buffalo Gap Rd Wednesday evening because of the spread of the Mesquite Heat wildfire which is only 10% contained. According to the TCSO, All residents are advised to locate different routes or stay away from fire areas altogether. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says that homes on Braune Road from Hidden Valley Drive to Hwy 277 and all of CR 297 were being evacuated ‘immediately’ as of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday according to KTXS. Reports earlier indicated ten homes were destroyed by the fire and other structures…

TAYLOR COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO