HARLINGEN – She started off at day one. Now, 12 years later, Hannah Shaikh is getting ready to graduate valedictorian from the Harlingen School of Health Professions. “I feel really relieved and proud because this is what I’ve been working toward ever since I was in elementary,” said Hannah, 18. “I’ve always had this mind set of being a hard worker, and I’m really goal oriented.”

HARLINGEN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO