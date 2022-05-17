ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dahlonega, GA

Trent Ferguson of Killingworth recognized by UNG president for earning 4.0 GPA

By Kathy Brown

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAHLONEGA, GA (05/17/2022)– Trent Ferguson of Killingworth has been named to the President’s Honor Roll at the University of North Georgia (UNG) for achieving a 4.0 grade point average during spring 2022. Dr. Bonita C. Jacobs, president of UNG, recognized students...

