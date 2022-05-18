ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin man hits milestone after eating a Big Mac nearly every day for 50 years

By ASHLEY KASTER
nbc25news.com
Cover picture for the articleFOND DU LAC, Wis. (WLUK) – A man who holds a place in the Guinness Book of World Records celebrated 50 years of eating his favorite McDonald's sandwich on Tuesday. It was on May 17, 1972, when Fond du...

