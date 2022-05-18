ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Oz, McCormick Say Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate Primary Won't Be Decided Tonight; Fetterman Wins Dem Senate Primary, NBC Projects

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC
NBC New York
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters are deciding several key races, including a Republican Senate primary that features Dr. Mehmet Oz, hedge fund boss Dave McCormick and commentator Kathy Barnette. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will win the state's Democratic Senate primary race, NBC News projected. Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano will compete against Democratic...

