Who won the Wake County Commissioner election? Results from 2022 primary

An Apex Town council member and a former state employee have secured the Democratic Party’s nominations for the Wake County Board of Commissioners.

Nearly 65,000 votes were cast in the Democratic primaries for two open seats on the Board of Commissioners. Nearly half of those votes came during early voting.

There are seven members elected to the Board of Commissioners for four-year terms. Candidates must live in their respective districts, but everyone in the county can vote for all of the candidates regardless of where they live.

District 1: Two Democrats were hoping to replace incumbent Sig Hutchinson who announced earlier this year he wouldn’t seek another term. Hutchinson was first elected in 2014.

Donald Mial beat out Shaun Pollenz based on unofficial results posted late Tuesday night.

Mial, 69, is retired from the N.C. Department of Public Safety. Pollenz, 39, is an attorney at his own law firm.

Transportation, affordable housing and education are Mial’s top priorities if he wins this fall.

“Our county presently is at 1.2 million people and growing,” he said to The News & Observer previously. “We cannot wait to begin working on these issues and concerns, now is the time.”

The winner will face Republican Chanel Harris in the general election in November.

District 3: Three Democrats — Lisa Mead, Cheryl Stallings and Cynthia “Cindy” Sinkez — hoped to secure the Democratic nomination for the District 3 seat.

Incumbent Maria Cervania isn’t seeking a second term and is instead running for N.C. House District 41. She was elected to the board in 2020.

Stallings, an Apex Town Council member, led Mead and Sinkez, and cleared the 30% threshold needed to avoid a run-off.

Stallings, who was first elected to the Apex Town Council in 2019, said housing affordability, public education and health care including mental health are the top three issues facing Wake County.

“I want to partner with the current board in working to provide equitable opportunity for a healthy and sustainable economy; community, with an emphasis on housing, education and healthcare/mental healthcare, and environment for all,” Stallings previously told The N&O. “ I hope to make progress on these issues the first year in office, understanding that it will take sustained work to achieve desired outcomes.”

The winner will face Republican Irina Comer in the general election this fall.

Other Districts

District 2: Wake County Commissioner Matt Calabria, a Democrat, faced no primary opposition. He will face Mark McMains, a Republican, in the general election.

District 7: Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson is running unopposed in both the primary and the general election.

Districts 4, 5, 6: Unlike in previous years, all of the seats on the Board of Commissioners are not up for election at the same time. The District 4, 5 and 6 seats are not up this year and will instead be on ballots in 2024.