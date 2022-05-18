ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Who won the Wake County Commissioner election? Results from 2022 primary

By Anna Johnson
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

An Apex Town council member and a former state employee have secured the Democratic Party’s nominations for the Wake County Board of Commissioners.

Nearly 65,000 votes were cast in the Democratic primaries for two open seats on the Board of Commissioners. Nearly half of those votes came during early voting.

There are seven members elected to the Board of Commissioners for four-year terms. Candidates must live in their respective districts, but everyone in the county can vote for all of the candidates regardless of where they live.

District 1: Two Democrats were hoping to replace incumbent Sig Hutchinson who announced earlier this year he wouldn’t seek another term. Hutchinson was first elected in 2014.

Donald Mial beat out Shaun Pollenz based on unofficial results posted late Tuesday night.

Mial, 69, is retired from the N.C. Department of Public Safety. Pollenz, 39, is an attorney at his own law firm.

Transportation, affordable housing and education are Mial’s top priorities if he wins this fall.

“Our county presently is at 1.2 million people and growing,” he said to The News & Observer previously. “We cannot wait to begin working on these issues and concerns, now is the time.”

The winner will face Republican Chanel Harris in the general election in November.

District 3: Three Democrats — Lisa Mead, Cheryl Stallings and Cynthia “Cindy” Sinkez — hoped to secure the Democratic nomination for the District 3 seat.

Incumbent Maria Cervania isn’t seeking a second term and is instead running for N.C. House District 41. She was elected to the board in 2020.

Stallings, an Apex Town Council member, led Mead and Sinkez, and cleared the 30% threshold needed to avoid a run-off.

Stallings, who was first elected to the Apex Town Council in 2019, said housing affordability, public education and health care including mental health are the top three issues facing Wake County.

“I want to partner with the current board in working to provide equitable opportunity for a healthy and sustainable economy; community, with an emphasis on housing, education and healthcare/mental healthcare, and environment for all,” Stallings previously told The N&O. “ I hope to make progress on these issues the first year in office, understanding that it will take sustained work to achieve desired outcomes.”

The winner will face Republican Irina Comer in the general election this fall.

Other Districts

District 2: Wake County Commissioner Matt Calabria, a Democrat, faced no primary opposition. He will face Mark McMains, a Republican, in the general election.

District 7: Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson is running unopposed in both the primary and the general election.

Districts 4, 5, 6: Unlike in previous years, all of the seats on the Board of Commissioners are not up for election at the same time. The District 4, 5 and 6 seats are not up this year and will instead be on ballots in 2024.

Comments / 0

Related
indyweeknc

Missing Campaign Finance Reports in Durham

This story originally published online at Carolina Public Press. Durham Mayor Pro Tem Mark-Anthony Middleton did not file any campaign finance reports required by law in the last cycle, according to documents from the Durham County Board of Elections. “I had a treasurer bail on me, and I raised no...
DURHAM, NC
wunc.org

Cawthorn and McCrory defeated, as the Primary turns General

The May Primary marked a significant end for two well known conservatives. Meanwhile, strong turnout was seen in several gerrymandered Congressional districts. And the General Assembly returns to Raleigh for its short session. Rob Schofield and Mitch Kokai review the week in state politics.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apex, NC
County
Wake County, NC
Wake County, NC
Elections
Wake County, NC
Government
Up and Coming Weekly

Local primary election results are in

The North Carolina primary election is over. Here are the unofficial results of those races according to the State Board of Elections:. This July, Mitch Colvin, the incumbent candidate, will be facing Freddie Delacruz for the mayoral seat. Colvin left the primary election with 64.5% of the vote while Delacruz left with 13.9% of the vote.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Primaries#Primary Election#Republican Primary#Election Day#Apex Town#The Democratic Party#Democrats#Transportation
spectrumlocalnews.com

Several incumbents lose N.C. legislative primaries

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Several state legislators won't be returning to the N.C. General Assembly next January after primary losses, while former lawmakers had mixed results in trying to get back to the House or Senate. Seven incumbents — four Republicans and two Democrats — lost in Tuesday's primaries...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
chapelboro.com

Valerie Foushee Earns Dem. Nomination for U.S. House District 04

North Carolina Sen. Valerie Foushee won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House District 04 Tuesday night after earning a significant lead early in the primary’s results. Foushee, who served in District 23 of the state Senate for eight years, earned more than half of the early voting with the second place vote-getter Nida Allam earning close to 37 percent. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Foushee held 46.15 percent of the vote.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
1K+
Followers
477
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy