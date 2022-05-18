ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

8-year-old girl hid in cooler to stay safe during Buffalo supermarket massacre

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the survivors of this weekend's massacre at a Buffalo supermarket was an 8-year-old girl who hid in the back of a milk cooler during a racially motivated attack. Londin Thomas was...

www.10tv.com

Comments / 0

Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Family Of The Buffalo Mass Shooting Killer Blames It On COVID-19

Most of us are still trying to understand how a person can have so much hate in their heart to drive over 200 miles to target people, just because of their skin color and zip code. Now, this. Family members of Payton Gendron, the mass murderer who committed the hate crime at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, are blaming COVID-19 for his horrific crimes. Yes, you read that right. Two of his extended family members spoke out and tried to excuse the heinous, deadly mass shooting on a virus that 82 million other Americans contracted. I haven't heard of one other case where a person got infected with COVID-19 and then picked up an assault rifle and targeted a specific race, with the goal of killing as many people as possible. Maybe I missed that news report.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Man Shot Twice in City of Erie

Police are investigating a shooting in the City of Erie that sent one man to the hospital Thursday. It happened around 7:45 p.m. on W. 18th St. between Poplar and Liberty St. A man was shot twice - once in the shoulder and in the hand. They are non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
ERIE, PA
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

NY State Police looking for a missing 27-year-old

ONTARIO, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State Police in Williamson are looking for Jacob Will, age 27, who was last seen on Tuesday morning. He was last seen at 6:30 a.m. at his residence in the town of Ontario and was wearing jeans, a blue hoody, work boots, and a baseball hat. Troopers have obtained information that Will may be in the town Gates.
ONTARIO, NY
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Buffalo supermarket worker kicked gunman out of store night before shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tops employee says the man who fatally shot 10 people at the Buffalo supermarket was kicked out of the store the day before the shooting. Shonnell Harris Teague is the operations manager for the store. She says two customers complained about the 18-year-old Payton Gendron Friday night after he was asking for money.
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Bath woman arrested for assault with baseball bat

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath woman has been charged with assault for allegedly hitting another woman with a baseball bat last month, police said. Trina Sullivan, 39, was arrested by New York State Police on May 17 in connection to the incident. According to police, Sullivan and another woman were involved in an argument […]
BATH, NY

