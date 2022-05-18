ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Communities come together to honor emergency response personnel

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D4Km8_0fhZ6jIu00

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — It is not always an easy job and no two days are the same. Those on the frontlines had to change their daily operations during the pandemic.

Princeton Fire Department’s first female firefighter Ashley Peyton said you can not do this job without empathy.

“I like to help people and I really enjoy the adrenaline rush of the calls. I also care about people, I think in this job you need to have your own level of caring for others and own level of wanting to help other people,” said Peyton.

We here at 59News want to give our thanks to all EMS personnel who serve our Southern West Virginia Counties.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Local church put together lunch for Bluefield first responders

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A local church in Mercer County continues a tradition where they help celebrate law enforcement and others in the area. To celebrate National Police Week, the Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church in Bluefield decided to restart its annual first responder’s luncheon. It is the 14th year the church hosted the lunch at […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Town of Pineville honors veterans with banners

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – The Town of Pineville honors local veterans with banners along the walkways in the area. Among all of the families who honored loved ones with banners, the family of Robert Hagamon took the opportunity to surprise him with his very own banner. Hagamon is a 21-year veteran of the U.S. Army and […]
PINEVILLE, WV
WVNS

WVDOT hiring Raleigh County employees

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation is actively hiring equipment operators and mechanics in Raleigh County next week. The hiring will take place at a special hiring event scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the WVDOT Raleigh County headquarters, 349 Market Road, Beckley. New hiring […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Tragic Turn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A string of accidents through the years has cut the lives of at least 10 people short. All the crashes have one thing in common: they happened at the same intersection along state Route 119 and Old Logan Road in Logan County. Families have been...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Princeton, WV
Princeton, WV
Crime & Safety
Princeton, WV
Sports
WVNS

Deputies in Tazewell County hold community cookout for residents

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–In Virginia, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office hosted a cookout for residents in the community. Deputies gathered around the Tazewell County Courthouse with hotdogs, hamburgers, and all the fixings. The food was donated by members of the community and deputies volunteered their time to help serve. Sheriff Brian Hieatt said he loves living […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Deputy Redden recognized for Task Force contributions

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Deputy J.A. Redden had been recognized by the AFT for his work as a Task Force Agent in Raleigh County. While working with the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Deputy Redden investigated 56...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local High School Graduation ceremonies this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – It’s graduation weekend! While some high schools and most colleges in the area have already held their graduations, there are plenty to come this weekend and beyond. The information regarding graduation ceremonies for Raleigh County, Greenbrier County, and Fayette County are below. Raleigh County Academy of Career and Technology: May 19, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Students at Princeton Senior High School surprised with scholarships

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS )– Several students at one Mercer County school won awards for excellence in academics and athletics. Princeton Senior High School put together a scholarship and Marine Corps award giveaway. What the students did not know was that it was a surprise. Community members created multiple scholarships to give out to students. Alex […]
PRINCETON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Response#Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Princeton Community Hospital is recognized as “Silver Safe Sleep Hospital”

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Princeton Community Hospital received National recognition for its work in child sleep safety. The National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program aims to prevent infant sleep-related deaths due to Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Syndrome and accidental suffocation. Nursing Director at PCH’s women’s center Angel French said stressing sleep safety to new parents is […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Beckley VAMC raises money and awareness for homeless veterans

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People at the Beckley VA medical center got to take a stroll in the sun during the VA2K Walk and Roll, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. While the public could not participate in the twelfth annual walk, veterans and staff at the medical center gathered to raise funds and awareness for […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Celebrating National Public Works Appreciation Week

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– This week is National Public Works Appreciation Week and there is a lot more than what meets the eye to a career in Public Works. When you think of public works employees, you might think about garbage pickup or clearing snowy roads. But Jackie Phillips, Director of Public Works in Princeton, said […]
PRINCETON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTV

Ceremony held for fallen officers at FBI Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI Center in Bridgeport held its annual memorial to honor fallen officers Thursday. The names of 130 West Virginia police officers and 88 FBI agents were read to remember their sacrifice. It was the first in-person memorial service since the COVID pandemic began. CJIS Division...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Hinton News

Chief Deputy presented with commendation

A Summers County Sheriff's Deputy recently received a commendation for saving the life of a county resident. At the May meeting of the Summers County Commission, Sheriff Faris presented Chief Deputy Timmy Adkins with a Life-Saving Medal. Earlier this year, Adkins responded to a wellness check call. After failing to make contact with the resident, the officer's concern grew. Rather than give up and leave, Chief Deputy Adkins made forcible entry and located the individual. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Department at the time of the incident, the individual was "in obvious medical distress." According to that same release,...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

West Virginia Miners in need of host families

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — While it certainly feels like it now, the summer months return soon, and summer sports are ready to get started as well. Before their season starts, West Virginia Miners are in need of host families for this summer. Host families just need to provide a bed and meal for the players […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVU Medicine brought lung cancer screenings to Monroe County

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) – L.U.C.A.S., a first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, visited Monroe County to provide low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. A service of WVU Medicine, WVU Hospitals, and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS was at Alderson Medical Center in Monroe County on Thursday, May 19, 2022. L.U.C.A.S., an acronym for Lung Cancer […]
MONROE COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

The Legacy Of The Secret Sandwich Society Lives On As Community Comes Together To Rebuild

Fayetteville, a small town in the heart of West Virginia known for its rafting and outdoor community, hosts a variety of places to eat popular with residents and visitors. The Secret Sandwich Society, a town favorite restaurant and a hotspot for the music scene in Fayetteville, was popular for their unique sandwiches and late night live music. The restaurant lived in a historic 100 year old building.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNS

City of Beckley prepares for the return of Founder’s Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Beckley’s Parks and Recreation Department is set to bring its Founder’s Day Celebration. Held at the Wildwood House Museum, home of General Beckley, the event was postponed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event is a joint venture between Parks and Recreation and the Raleigh County Historical Society. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Mercer County students learn about STEM at Glenwood Lake

GLENWOOD, WV (WVNS)–Young students in Mercer County are experiencing experiments on their latest field trip. Elementary students from schools in Mercer County learned about Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math or STEM at Glenwood Lake in Princeton. They played with RC boats and even made their own from household items. Their goal is simple, to save […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy