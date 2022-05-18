ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College hoops difference-makers face uncertain 2022 NBA Draft futures

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
 3 days ago

This week’s NBA Scouting Combine and G-League Elite Camp isn’t just about next month’s draft. It will also impact next year’s college basketball season. Several difference-makers are in Chicago still uncertain about their future. A strong few days could lead them to stay in the draft or a poor showing could send them back to the college ranks. The Post’s Zach Braziller takes a look at some of the players with big decisions to make by the June 1 deadline:

Fr. G Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee

A projected lottery pick before the season, the 6-foot-9 Baldwin struggled playing for his father at Milwaukee. He still could wind up working his way into the late teens or early 20s, or become a hot commodity in the transfer portal.

Jr. F Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Somewhat undersized for a post player at the next level, and without much shooting range, the 6-9 Jackson-Davis may be better served by another year in Bloomington, where he would be paired with a top-10 recruiting class. The Hoosiers could, at least on paper, be among the best teams in the Big Ten in that scenario.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25w3GJ_0fhZ6bF600
Patrick Baldwin
Cal Sport Media/Sip
Fr. G Trevor Keels, Duke

At his best, Keels looks the part. He has a pro body and an attacking mindset. Consistency, however, eluded him in his one year at Duke — particularly on the defensive end and as a 3-point shooter — making this week significant for him to prove himself worthy of a first-round selection.

So. F, Justin Lewis, Marquette

A projected second-round pick who was invited to the main combine, the 6-7 Lewis took a major leap this past season, more than doubling his scoring output from his freshman to sophomore year and significantly raising his shooting percentages across the board. Marquette is a sure-fire NCAA Tournament team if he returns; otherwise, Shaka Smart’s second year at the Big East school likely will be worse than his first.

So. G Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

An elite-shooting 6-6 guard who led the nation in 3-point percentage at 46.9, the South Dakota State transfer struggled on Day 1 of the G-League camp, one scout told The Post. If Scheierman goes back to college, already loaded Creighton would have one of the nation’s premier rosters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3hoO_0fhZ6bF600
Drew Timme
Getty Images
So. G Dalen Terry, Arizona

A 3-and-D wing if the long and athletic Terry continues to develop his outside shot. Teams may be willing to take an early second-round flier on the 6-7 sophomore now, but one more year at Arizona and Terry could play his way into the lottery in 2023.

Sr. F Drew Timme, Gonzaga

The 6-10, two-time All-American hasn’t ruled out a return for his fourth season in Spokane. He doesn’t fit into the NBA’s new-age mold for big men, and Gonzaga’s early exit from the NCAA Tournament and lucrative Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities could be a factor if his uncertain status doesn’t get a boost this week.

So. F Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

The bouncy and rangy 6-10 forward’s stock has risen following a strong close to his sophomore season, to the point he’s being mocked in the tail end of the first round. The expectation is he stays in the draft, particularly with a solid showing at the combine.

