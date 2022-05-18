ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Ex-Tennessee youth pastor pleads guilty to child exploitation

By David Propper
 3 days ago

A former Tennessee youth pastor admitted to child exploitation Monday that included taking a minor across state lines to have sex with her at a summer bible camp, federal authorities said.

Joshua Henley, 33, also a one-time girls basketball coach, pleaded guilty to an eight-count indictment Monday and will face at least 15 years behind bars, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee.

Henley was a pastor at Holladay Church of Christ and the girls’ basketball coach at Holladay Elementary School before he took a job at a church in Evansville, Indiana in April 2021.

In June 2021, he drove back to Tennessee to take a female minor to Indiana to help at his Vacation Bible School. In Indiana, Henley had sex with the teen who had just turned 15, according to authorities.

The minor later disclosed Henley had been engaging her in sexual activity since she was 13 and had her take sexually explicit photos and sent them to him, the feds said.

While Henley and that minor were in Indiana, another minor, who was 15, told an adult that in 2020 Henley asked her to create and send sexually explicit images, too, the US Attorney’s Office said.

Henley was arrested June 18, 2021 as he was driving the minor with him in Indiana back to Tennessee.

The suspect was a pastor at Holladay Church of Christ.
Google Maps

Investigators searched his cell phone and found sexually explicit images of the two 15-year-old girls and then also discovered a video of Henley having sex with another female teen just a few months after she turned 14 in 2020, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Henley, who authorities said worked with young people in several other states, admitted that he produced child sexual abuse material with three minors, crossed state lines with a minor with the intent to have sex with that minor, sent obscene videos and images to a minor and possessed and transported sexual abuse material, prosecutors said.

He will be sentenced on Aug. 23 in federal court and could face a maximum of life in prison.

