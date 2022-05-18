ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New study claims alternate reality could exist beside our own

 3 days ago

An unexplained signal has been flagged by scientists as a potential window to an alternate reality.

A lab experiment on graphene layers – tiny sheets of carbon atoms – found uncanny signs that our universe is just a half of the whole.

Multi-verses have been plot lines in some of the most popular modern media – from Rick & Morty to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, audiences love a neighboring reality.

Signs of an alternate reality outside of fiction have been found by scientists and expanded upon in a published journal.

Physicists at the University of Maryland learned that electrical charge behaves oddly when two graphene layers are stacked – the results “looked like little universes” and new spurts of electricity were detected.

“In a sense, it’s almost suspicious that it works so well by naturally ‘predicting’ fundamental features of our universe,” one of the co-authors of the study said.

The scientists think that because the electrons can interact between two graphene layers, each just an atom-thick, they could exhibit other interactions from across space time.

The journal on the findings included theoretical physics that explain “the electron is allowed to tunnel between two different ‘universes’.”

The research builds upon Moiré patterns – the way similarly patterned objects interact when imperfectly stacked.

Skeptics point to the unobservable nature of a second reality and the reliance on speculative physics to create the theory.
These patterns are visible nature and architecture – looking at and through mesh netting is an example.

Researchers stopped short of guaranteeing their findings are a peek into an alternate reality.

“We haven’t explored all the effects — that’s a hard thing to do,” one contributor said .

“The theory is falsifiable experimentally,” they added.

Additional work in the future will build on their theory and findings.

While the University of Maryland researchers have piqued curiosity with their alternate reality-friendly findings, there is still a long way to go before the theory is confirmed.

Skeptics point to the unobservable nature of a second reality and the reliance on speculative physics to power the theory.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

