Presidential Election

Trump-backed GOP candidate Ted Budd wins Senate primary in North Carolina

By Samuel Chamberlain
New York Post
 3 days ago

Rep. Ted Budd emerged from a packed field Tuesday to win North Carolina’s Republican Senate primary, becoming a favorite to keep the seat in GOP hands after the looming retirement of Sen. Richard Burr.

Budd, a three-term member of Congress, bested former Gov. Pat McCrory, Budd’s former House colleague Mark Walker and 11 other candidates to secure the nomination with 56.5% of the primary vote with 25% of all votes counted. The next closest contender, McCrory, had 26.8% of the vote. The winning candidate had needed to get more than 30% of the vote to avoid a July runoff.

Budd’s primary victory marked another endorsement success for former President Donald Trump, who backed the lawmaker in June of last year after his daughter-in-law Lara Trump opted not to enter the race herself.

“This man is a great politician but more importantly, he loves the state of North Carolina,” the 45th president said during a speech at the state GOP convention in Greenville at the time. “This gentleman is going to be your next senator.”

Budd secured North Carolina’s Republican Senate primary Tuesday evening.
Chris Seward/AP

On the Democratic side, former state Supreme Court chief justice Cheri Beasley bested 10 other candidates in the primary field.

If Beasley defies an expected Republican wave to prevail in November, she would be North Carolina’s first black senator — and just the third African-American woman ever elected to the chamber.

With Post wires

WXII 12

FULL LIST: North Carolina Primary Election Results

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Within minutes of North Carolina's primary election polling sites closing Tuesday evening, NBC News and the Associated Press are projecting that former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and U.S. Rep. Tedd Bud will be the frontrunners for the U.S. Senate race in November. Budd,...
ELECTIONS
FOX Carolina

Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-R): Madison Cawthorn

Madison Cawthorn is a Republican candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. House of Representatives District 11. Cawthorn is the incumbent currently holding the seat for District 11. He was backed by then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. In 2021, key votes that Cawthorn opposed included the Built Back...
GREENVILLE, SC
New York Post

New York City, NY
