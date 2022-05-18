ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Map Mayhem: How redistricting will affect NYS Senate maps

By Greg Floyd
WRGB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Monday night we were looking at the newly drawn NYS Congressional district maps, Now we turn our attention to the State Senate maps. You're paying for all this map mayhem after the courts ruled legislative redistricting was unconstitutional...

cbs6albany.com

Comments / 0

Related
wamc.org

Awaiting new maps, GOP Senators Tedisco and Jordan could be on collision course

A Republican primary could be shaping up between two Capital Region lawmakers in the newly proposed 44th New York state Senate District. Senator Daphne Jordan, a Halfmoon resident who represents the current 43rd District, told WAMC Thursday she was “surprised and disappointed” to learn of a potential primary challenge from fellow Republican Senator Jim Tedisco of the 49th.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
vnexplorer.net

Albany sheriff who charged Cuomo with groping running for state Senate seat

Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple plans to formally announce his candidacy on Wednesday. AP/Hans Pennink. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, who unsuccessfully pursued a groping case against disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this year, is now running for state Senate. “I’m a law-and-order guy. I obviously am not happy...
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

New Draft Map Redistricts Capital Region, Saratoga Springs Voters

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A new draft mapping the state’s Congressional Districts for the next decade shifts a greater number of Saratoga voters from District 20 to District 21. The proposed maps, drawn by court-appointed special master Jonathan R. Cervas, would specifically shift a larger number of Saratoga Springs residents into the 21st District, effectively placing Spa City voters in a district alongside those in Plattsburgh, Potsdam and other municipalities along the Canadian border. Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik currently represents the 21st district.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State comptroller says former Stanford comptroller botched financial recordkeeping

ALBANY – An audit by the state comptroller’s office into the financial recordkeeping and reporting duties of the Town of Stanford comptroller found the former official did not adequately perform those duties required of the position. The audit identified the following inadequacies:. 88 checks totaling $361,088 were inappropriately...
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Coming June 1: Gas Relief for Motorists

BALLSTON SPA — The county Board of Supervisors staged a 30-minute special meeting May 11 and approved a pump savings cost for motorists in Saratoga of about .06 per gallon, which will go into effect on June 1. The tax savings at the pump was approved by the majority...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Mayors: Redistricting would be a disaster for Capital Region

Redistricting is a huge issue for mayors in the Capital Region. Five mayors put on a united front Wednesday, saying the maps would be a disaster for our area. The mayors from Albany, Troy, Schenectady, Amsterdam and Saratoga Springs talked about how important it is for them to continue to work together.
ALBANY, NY
whdh.com

More than 300 refugees planned for Vermont city

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont refugee resettlement organization has proposed bringing more than 300 refugees to the city of Rutland in the next three years. Amila Merdzanovic, the Vermont director of the U.S. Committee on Refugees and Immigrants, wrote in an email to the city’s Board of Aldermen this week that the organization has proposed to federal officials to resettle 75 people in Rutland in fiscal year 2023, 100 in fiscal year 2024 and 150 in fiscal year 2025, the Rutland Herald reported.
RUTLAND, VT
hudsonvalleypress.com

Measures to Correct Central Hudson Billing

KINGSTON – Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, New York State Senator Michelle Hinchey and Assemblymember Kevin Cahill announced last week that they sent a joint letter to Central Hudson calling for immediate actions. As of January 2022, 1.3 million residential energy customers across the state were behind on their bills by 60 days or more and since then, the outcry to resolve these issues have only increased. Aid proposed by County Executive Ryan, Senator Hinchey and Assemblymember Cahill were coordinated with the Public Utility Law Project (PULP) and based on conversations with constituents and public testimony on May 3. A public hearing co-hosted by the three elected officials at Kingston High School, brought more than 45 attendants who spoke about estimated bills that did not match historic use.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Government Technology

Internet Provider Undertakes $25M Buildout in Upstate New York

(TNS) — A high-speed internet service provider introduced itself to the Capital Region on Thursday at the firehouse where it will base a hub to serve thousands of customers. Rochester-based Greenlight Networks has begun laying fiber optic lines and expects to connect its first area customer in late summer or early autumn. It's starting in Clifton Park but soon will be installing infrastructure in other towns, with a goal of reaching 23,000 Capital Region households.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Gothamist.com

Freed from a double-life sentence, a long-imprisoned New Yorker urges Albany to find relief for others

On a recent Tuesday morning, Gregory Mingo put on a cap and black jacket and traveled by bus from his home in Westchester to the state capitol in Albany. Nine months earlier, the 69-year-old was serving out a sentence of 50 years to life and worried he would not live to see the outside of Great Meadows Correctional Facility in Comstock. But he was now a free man, and on this day, stood before an audience of lawmakers and criminal justice reform advocates.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Anti-Vaxers, Book Banners Lose Bid to Take Over Dutchess Schools

Ultra-conservative groups attempted to infiltrate several Hudson Valley school boards during yesterday's election. But mostly, the effort failed. Polling sites were much more active than usual during Tuesday's school board elections. Voting for school budgets and board seats is usually a pretty quiet affair, but this year many parents who've never even paid attention to who was on the school board found themselves at the polls.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

