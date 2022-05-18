Map Mayhem: How redistricting will affect NYS Senate maps

KINGSTON – Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, New York State Senator Michelle Hinchey and Assemblymember Kevin Cahill announced last week that they sent a joint letter to Central Hudson calling for immediate actions. As of January 2022, 1.3 million residential energy customers across the state were behind on their bills by 60 days or more and since then, the outcry to resolve these issues have only increased. Aid proposed by County Executive Ryan, Senator Hinchey and Assemblymember Cahill were coordinated with the Public Utility Law Project (PULP) and based on conversations with constituents and public testimony on May 3. A public hearing co-hosted by the three elected officials at Kingston High School, brought more than 45 attendants who spoke about estimated bills that did not match historic use.

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO