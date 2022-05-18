Woman found shot to death in car at DeLand Walgreens

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found shot to death in a car at a local Walgreens.

According to police, officers responded to the Walgreens at the intersection of East New York Ave. and South Amelia Ave. around 1 p.m. after someone told them about the car being there.

Investigators say they believe the car had been there since sometime Sunday.

The victim hasn’t been identified, but police say they don’t believe she was the victim of a random act of violence.

No other details on the nature of the investigation have been released.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

