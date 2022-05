AFTER PANDEMIC-RELATED financial struggles, Massachusetts’ hospitals are again turning a profit, despite reduced levels of federal aid. A preliminary report by the Center for Health Information and Analysis on fiscal 2021, released Thursday, finds that overall hospital profitability in the state was 6 percent – meaning hospitals’ revenue was 6 percent higher than their expenses – an increase of 2.9 percentage points over last year. Of 47 hospitals that reported data, 44 finished the year with a profit. Every type of hospital – community hospitals, teaching hospitals, etc. – reported having a better year financially than in 2020.

