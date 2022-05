SPOKANE, Wash. – The race for Spokane County sheriff just got a little more crowded with the addition of Michael Zollars. Zollars, running against John Nowels and Wade Nelson, is retired but was a longtime member of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department. Zollars served for over three decades as a deputy has worked in several different roles in the department.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO