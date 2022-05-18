ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

YouTube Music for Wear OS gets streaming support

By Cosmin Vasile
Phone Arena
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe YouTube Music app for Wear OS is getting more new features this month. After adding a new Recently Played tile to the app last week, Google announced today that users of YouTube Music for Wear OS will be able to stream songs over...

www.phonearena.com

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

How to pause or cancel your Netflix subscription on iPhone, iPad, or desktop

Ready to call it quits or take a break from Netflix? Follow along for how to pause or cancel Netflix from iPhone, iPad, and desktop in a few quick steps. Whether you’re thinking of simplifying your subscriptions with prices continuing to rise or the possibility that Netflix will stop allowing users to share accounts, it’s easy to cancel Netflix or pause your subscription.
TV & VIDEOS
Android Authority

How to sign out of YouTube

That's enough YouTube for the day. Signing out of your YouTube account is a quick and easy surface-level way to safeguard your channel. If you forget to log out of YouTube on a device that doesn’t belong to you, anyone who starts using it may see your personal information and mess with your channel. Whenever someone else uses your laptop or phone and starts using YouTube, they can see your recommended videos and history. If you know how to sign out of YouTube, you can avoid many potential pitfalls.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Phone Arena

Visible brings eSIM support to a bunch of Samsung and Google Pixel phones

Visible, the all-digital wireless carrier owned by Verizon, has quietly added eSIM support for a host of Samsung and Google Pixel phones. eSIM, the digital SIM that allows users to activate a cellular plan from their carriers without having to use a physical SIM, is one of the best things that happened in the mobile industry.
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Music#Wear Os#Mobile#Downloads#Smart Phone#Ios#Lte
KTVL

Google warns Chrome users to update browser now

FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) — Google confirmed its Chrome browser has multiple new vulnerabilities that could impact your browser. Google is advising Chrome users to update their browsers as soon as possible. Updating Chrome is fast and easy. To force Chrome to update manually, follow these simple steps:. Click the...
TECHNOLOGY
komando.com

Google made it much easier to change your compromised passwords

It is almost a given that if you have ever entered your email address into a website or signed up for a service, hackers will breach it at some point. When you get the dreaded notification that your account details are part of a massive database leak, you usually have to go through the laborious process of changing passwords. Unfortunately, people aren’t creative when it comes to passwords, which is almost as bad as not changing them.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
9to5Mac

Apple releases iOS 15.5 RC, here’s the list of everything new

After over a month of beta testing, Apple has released iOS 15.5 RC to developers and public beta users. This suggests that the updates could be released to the public as soon as sometime next week. Head below for the full release notes…. iOS 15.5 new features. Apple says that...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

How to download YouTube videos

So you want to download a YouTube video? While basic YouTube only offers downloads for a few selected videos in a few selected locations, there are ways to download any YouTube video you want at any time. This article will cover two approaches: paying for YouTube Premium and using a...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Authority

How to share an Apple Music playlist

Soon you can give everyone your annoying earworms. Music is much more fun when you share it with others. Those of a certain age will remember making mixtapes where we recorded our favorite music for our friends to enjoy. Today, the concept of mixtapes has jumped onto music streaming apps and social media. Here is how to share an Apple Music playlist with other people and show off your sophisticated tastes in music.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Can Alexa Devices Make Calls? Yep, and Here's How It Works

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Alexa is multitalented. It can do all kinds of fun music-related tricks, respond to tons of commands and help you out with the shopping. Alexa can even make your landline obsolete.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts.com

Apple Unveils New Customizable Accessibility Features

Apple launched previews of new software features to help users with disabilities navigate their products, according to a Tuesday (May 17) company press release. The updates include customizable tools and relies on advancements across hardware, software and machine learning, helping blind and low-vision people use their iPhone and iPad to navigate the last few feet to their destination with Door Detection. The feature will be available in a new Detection Mode within Magnifier, Apple’s built-in app.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Happy Hour 382: New Accessibility features, iOS 16 rumors, cheaper Apple TV

IOS 16 rumors are heating up, including Apple pre-announcing some accessibility-focused features that will inevitably arrive with iOS 16’s release later this year. Benjamin and Zac also discuss reports that a cheaper Apple TV is in development, interesting updates to Apple Podcasts, and hands-on with the game-changing Apple Studio Display firmware update.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Best Phone Deals: Top Discounts From Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Unlocked Phones

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The days of being able to walk into your carrier's store and get a new phone for $50 to $100 are gone, along with phone contracts, but that doesn't mean that phone deals disappeared with it. Over the past few years, carriers including Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile have become far more aggressive with deals for both new and existing customers as each of them continue to push their 5G networks. These days it's not out of the ordinary to find deals that can score you a new high-end phone for free, but you often need to be on one of the carriers' higher-end 5G plans and agree to monthly bill credits over a 24- to-36 month period, which locks you into service and if you cancel before then you're on the hook for the difference.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung Gear S3 from 2016 gets a taste of Wear OS thanks to this unofficial build

Smartwatches have been around for well over a decade now, but Wear OS as we know it didn't arrive until 2018. Even then, by a lot of accounts it wasn't until the big G partnered with Samsung for Wear OS 3 that the wearable operating system started becoming a force to reckon with. Right now everyone's paying attention to the existing watches that eventually will be updated to that release, but what about those that never will? Or didn't even run Wear OS in the first place? One clever developer has some thoughts about that, and has somehow managed to bring Wear OS to the Samsung Gear S3, an ancient Tizen smartwatch from 2016.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

OSOM announces that the OV1 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

You might remember that late last year we told you that the team behind the Essential Phone had created a new smartphone brand known as OSOM (but pronounced "awesome"). The phone is called the OV1 (OSOM Vault 1). OSOM is an acronym for "Out of Sight, Out of Mind." As you might be able to tell, the OSOM OV1 is focused on privacy.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy