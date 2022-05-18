YouTube Music for Wear OS gets streaming support

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The days of being able to walk into your carrier's store and get a new phone for $50 to $100 are gone, along with phone contracts, but that doesn't mean that phone deals disappeared with it. Over the past few years, carriers including Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile have become far more aggressive with deals for both new and existing customers as each of them continue to push their 5G networks. These days it's not out of the ordinary to find deals that can score you a new high-end phone for free, but you often need to be on one of the carriers' higher-end 5G plans and agree to monthly bill credits over a 24- to-36 month period, which locks you into service and if you cancel before then you're on the hook for the difference.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO