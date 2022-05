(The Center Square) – Families in Connecticut can begin applying for the Child Tax Rebate in June, Gov. Ned Lamont said. The governor announced Thursday afternoon that families who are eligible can earn up to $250 per child through the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate. The application period opens June 1. Earlier this month, the tax break was signed into law. The rebate is contained in the fiscal year 2023 budget adjustment bill, which includes more than $600 million in tax cuts.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO