Six Bronx teens are facing criminal charges, after an SUV which had been left running and unattended in Times Square showed up in The Bronx. Police said the incident unfolded at 11:21 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, outside 6 Times Square at West 42nd Street and Broadway in Manhattan, when a 45-year-old male driver reported that his white 2022 Toyota Highlander SUV went missing after he left it running and unattended for just “a few minutes.”

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO