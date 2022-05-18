ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat Says He Declined Offer To Face Ric Flair

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
Fightful
 3 days ago

Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat has addressed his rumored return to the ring. Over the past month, Ric Flair has been uploading videos of himself training for an in-ring return which is set to happen on July 31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The bout is believed to be between Flair and FTR...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Ahmed Johnson Says He Would Like To Wrestle Bobby Lashley Or Brock Lesnar

Ahmed Johnson talks about dream opponents from today's WWE roster and his own era. Ahmed Johnson was briefly a top WWE Superstar during the New Generation era. Johnson headlined a number of WWE cards alongside names such as Shawn Michaels. From 1995 until 1998, Johnson was a major part of WrestleMania events and even had the distinction of being the first black WWE Intercontinental Champion.
WWE
Fightful

John Cena Hopes To Be Back In WWE Soon, Is Very Aware His 20-Year Anniversary Is Around The Corner

We can't see him right now, but John Cena is hopeful he will return to WWE soon. John Cena was the top guy in WWE for over a decade, however, these days he is fully committed to his opportunities beyond the squared circle. John has not been in a ring since last summer when he lost to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam and was subsequently beat up by Brock Lesnar. However, this year marks a special one for John as he will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of his main roster WWE debut.
WWE
Fightful

Wardlow Says He Is Ric Flair Meets James Bond Meets John Wick

At AEW All Out 2019, a vignette aired promoting the arrival of the mysterious Wardlow. In the vignette, Wardlow, with Anna Jay by his side, gets into a fight in the parking lot with multiple men, but eventually stands tall. Wardlow would eventually make his debut on the November 13, 2019 episode of AEW Dynamite, attacking Cody Rhodes and aligning himself with MJF.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Fightful

Ahmed Johnson Says Royalties From His Only Two WWE Video Game Appearances Were ‘A Waste Of Time’

Ahmed Johnson reflects on his two experiences being part of WWE video games. Ahmed Johnson was a part of two of WWE's video games during the New Generation Era. “WWF War Zone” and “WWF In Your House,” released in 1996 and 1998 respectively, were WWE’s first major forays into the fifth-generation video game consoles being released on the original Sony PlayStation. Both games were drastically different in terms of gameplay with In Your House being a direct sequel to “WWF WrestleMania: The Arcade Game” and War Zone was the first attempt at a fully 3D wrestling game from WWE.
WWE
Fightful

Sasha Banks And Naomi Merchandise Pulled From WWE Shop

If you're a fan of The Boss & Glow, you won't be able to buy their merch directly from WWE. Significant changes were made to the May 16 episode of WWE Raw as it was initially announced that the show was going to be headlined by a six-pack challenge featuring Sasha Banks, Naomi, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Nikki ASH, and Doudrop to determine the number one contender for the Raw Women's Championship.
WWE
Fightful

Bryan Danielson's Leg Gets Trapped Between Ring And Ramp Following Match Taped For 5/20 AEW Rampage

A scary incident took place during the taping of AEW Rampage. On May 18, AEW taped the May 20 episode of Rampage following Dynamite. One of the matches advertised for the show is Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson versus Matt Sydal and Dante Martin. The Blackpool Combat Club duo would win the bout, but after the show ended, Danielson's leg got caught between the ring and the elevated ramp.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ric Flair
Person
Jake Roberts
Person
Ricky Morton
Fightful

AJ Francis Hopes To Continue Hosting WWE Most Wanted Treasures On A&E, Understands If He's Replaced

AJ Francis talks about hosting WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures and plans for him to host Raw Underground. Before Top Dolla was on WWE NXT as a member of Hit Row, the WWE Universe at large was introduced to AJ Francis through WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures on A&E. AJ was the host of the series and presented as a relatable fan who would be just as excited about finding some of these "treasures" as anyone watching at home would be.
NFL
Fightful

MJF Touts The WWE Performance Center's Ability To Create Stars

MJF says people on Twitter have brainworms and objectively praises the WWE Performance Center. Maxwell Jacob Friedman has made no secret about it, his All Elite Wrestling contract expires in 2024 and he's very open to the idea of going to WWE. In fact, on the most recent episode of Dynamite, MJF referenced Cody Rhodes and made a brief remark about how nobody backstage in AEW wants him to talk about 2024.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Ftr#The Rock N Roll Express#Fightful Select#Highspots Superstore
Fightful

WWE Files Three New Trademarks Including 'DYAD'

WWE has filed three new trademarks. On May 16, WWE submitted applications with the USPTO to trademark "DYAD", "Schism", and "Sol Ruca" Mark For: DYAD trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
WWE
Fightful

Matt Hardy Hopes The Hardys Can Capture AEW, AAA, And IWGP Tag Team Titles To Cement Their Legacy

Matt Hardy has high hopes for himself and Jeff Hardy on their final run as a tag team. Matt and Jeff Hardy are once again back together in AEW and both have gone on record as saying this is their final run as a team. The Hardys have captured Tag Team Championship gold representing WWE, TNA, ROH, WCW, and more. Now, Matt Hardy tells Freddie Prinze Jr. that in this last run, they are hoping to capture AEW gold as well as gold in AAA Lucha Libre, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and maybe another run in Ring of Honor.
WWE
Fightful

Roman Reigns And AEW Referenced Together On HBO Max's 'Hacks'

The 2022 Golden Globe Winner for Best Television Series (Comedy or Musical) has acknowledged Roman Reigns as their Tribal Chief. The latest episode of the HBO Max series 'Hacks' featured a brief scene where the character Marcus (played by Carl Clemons-Hopkins) and Marcus's mother Robin (played by Angela Elayne Gibb) were having a conversation in which Robin showed interest in her son's ex-boyfriend.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

AJ Francis Says A FOX Executive Told Hit Row They Were Getting Called Up But To 'Keep It Kayfabe'

AJ Francis reflects on Hit Row getting called up to SmackDown and the unique way that they found out they would be. AJ “Top Dolla” Francis was more than ready to be called up to the main roster by the time the call came in October 2021. Hit Row, which also featured Swerve Strickland, B-Fab, and Ashante Adonis was a unit for 6 months in NXT when they were called to the main roster.
WWE
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (5/18) Preview: Joker's Wild In The Owen, CM Punk, MJF, And More In Attendance

All Elite Wrestling is back with another night of action and tonight, much of the focus is on the Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup Tournament and the two Jokers that will be making their presence felt tonight. In addition to that, CM Punk will be on commentary, William Regal comes face-to-face with an old rival, and much more. Here's everything you need to know before tonight's episode of Dynamite airs on TBS.
WWE
Fightful

WWE NXT On 5/17/22 Sees 41% Increase In Key Demo Viewership

WWE NXT viewership is in. Brandon Thurston reports that NXT on May 17, 2022, drew 601,000 viewers, which is up 13% from the 533,000 viewers the show drew the week prior. Tuesday's episode posted a 0.14 rating (183,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, up 41% from last week's 0.10 rating.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

10K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy