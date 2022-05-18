Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat Says He Declined Offer To Face Ric Flair

We can't see him right now, but John Cena is hopeful he will return to WWE soon. John Cena was the top guy in WWE for over a decade, however, these days he is fully committed to his opportunities beyond the squared circle. John has not been in a ring since last summer when he lost to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam and was subsequently beat up by Brock Lesnar. However, this year marks a special one for John as he will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of his main roster WWE debut.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO