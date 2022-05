A committee hearing for the latest effort in banning abortion started with a warning on Thursday at the Ohio Statehouse. That warning, which came from committee Chair Shane Wilkin, a Republican from Hillsboro, noted that both witnesses and lawmakers needed to maintain "decorum" and treat the others with respect. Noting that it was a passionate and emotional topic, he did say that they would have security boot people out for disrupting the hearing.

